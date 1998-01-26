TBS, A&E Join Original-Film Field

Pasadena, Calif. -- TBS Superstation and A&E Network

both have original movies on their drawing boards, network officials said last week.

TBS -- like its sister service, Turner Network Television

-- plans to begin production on original movies this year, probably in the action genre.

And A&E is interested in doing both original American mystery and Biography

movies.

'These films will be going into production within the

next year, and we'll start rolling them out in the late 1998-99 season,' said

Delia Fine, A&E's vice president of film, drama and performing-arts programming.

TBS and A&E announced their plans at the Television

Critics Association winter tour here, where Lifetime Television also said it is increasing

its number of original movies by two this year, to 14 from 12.

TBS has named James Head vice president of original

programming to help oversee its original-movie effort, said TBS president Bill Burke.

Atlanta-based Head will be responsible for the development and creation of original movies

for TBS, which converted from a superstation to a basic-cable network Dec. 31. Head joined

TBS in 1995 as vice president of programming operations, overseeing the schedule of

originals. He reports to Bill Cox, TBS' senior vice president of programming.

TBS said it will air four original movies in 1999,

beginning production this year. The network declined to say how much how been budgeted for

them.

As for A&E, 'Clearly, you're not going to see

an entire life in 94 minutes,' Fine said of its proposed Biography movies.

'You're going to see a chapter in a life, as opposed to our documentary series,

which kind of takes it from womb to tomb.'

During Lifetime's presentation, president Douglas

McCormick talked about the increase in original movies. In April, Lifetime's

made-for-TV movie crop includes Oklahoma City: A Survivor's Story, starring

Kathy Baker.

Lifetime is also launching Lifetime Movie Network this

year, mainly destined for digital carriage, and that network will air its original movies

and other fare.