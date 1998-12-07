T&B: Back Rooms Moving Front and Center

To most people in cable, talking about advertising

sales' notorious traffic-and-billing (T&B) problems is only slightly more

interesting than, say, a recitation of the dictionary.

But this changes when leaders like Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau president Joseph Ostrow put the "media-solutions" problem in

less technical terms.

Ostrow has been one of the most persistent and vocal in

calling attention to the need for improvements in cable's back office if the industry

is to realize its fullest potential in ad sales and become more buyer-friendly.

Many MSO executives agreed with that assessment, even if

they're not sure how to tackle the problem. Most are taking a conservative, slow

approach.

Pointing to T&B's importance to operators'

bottom line, Filemon Lopez, senior vice president of ad sales for Comcast Corp.'s

Comcast Cable Communications Inc., foresaw T&B getting, along with research, the most

capital investment during the next three years, much as digital ad insertion has in recent

years.

"We're still trying to find the solution to our

[T&B] problems," he said.

"I sure hope that someone steps up to the plate"

with promising new T&B products, said Jack Olson, vice president of Adelphia

Communications Corp.'s ad-sales operation, Media Partners. "We're prepared

to put money out if we're sure that it's the Cadillac that we're looking

for."

What's on MSOs' wish lists?

Lopez wants to see new products that "allow managing

our inventory more dynamically, more instantly" than can be done today.

This would mean keeping close track of an MSO's

inventory, including "sellout level, by daypart, by network and even by program. We

need to manage information a lot better than we have been. But we're impaired by the

current T&B system," Lopez added.

Olson said Adelphia is looking for "dynamic, real-time

scheduling and automated make-good functions," which would reduce manpower time and

improve inventory management across 200 or more channels.

"The ability to produce fully customizable reports,

month-end or otherwise," is another item on his wish list.

But Lopez and others cautioned that they're no longer

willing to leap into new-product tests willy-nilly.

"It used to be that we tried everything right off the

bat," he said, adding that operators are tired of "being a guinea pig ...

We're holding back until we know that they're all the way there" in terms

of development.

Why? "It's rather painful when it doesn't

work," Lopez sighed.

The conservative approach is also in at Tele-Communications

Inc.'s cable unit, TCI Communications Inc.

Jerry Machovina, TCIC's executive vice president of ad

sales, said, "Although we do have to work a little harder on the T&B end,

I'm not particularly inclined to change vendors. I'm happy with their

progress."

But, like other MSOs, TCI's T&B systems must be

able to cope with the further expansion of insertable networks, for one thing, he added.

Time Warner Cable's Larry Zipin, vice president of ad

sales, said only that his MSO is now testing four or five unspecified new T&B

products. Ron Pancratz, who holds that same post at Cable One, said his MSO is

"leaning toward 'Novar,'" a heavily sold new T&B system from CCMS

Inc.

On the vendor side, CCMS general manager John Sorensen

acknowledged that there's been some MSO dissatisfaction with the recent state of

T&B. But, he added, "that's turning around now," thanks to new

generations of products like Novar.

Some of the discontent stemmed from MSOs like TCI and Cox

backing other T&B systems that didn't meet expectations, he maintained. TCI is

now buying Novar, he added.

FIGHT FOR MARKET SHARE

Columbine JDS Systems Inc. and CCMS are widely considered

the T&B leaders, and each one claims to dominate an alphabet-soup field populated by

10 other vendors, ranging from Management Science Associates Inc. to LAN International to

CAM Systems Inc.

In mid-1997, Big Flower Holdings Inc. acquired CJDS. At the

time, CJDS said its account roster included 80 cable networks and satellite companies

(including the former PrimeStar Partners L.P.); 190 MSOs and cable systems (including

TCI); 950 TV stations; and 35 ad agencies and rep firms.

CJDS also claimed that it "processed approximately 60

percent of all domestic electronic-media-advertising dollars spent in 1996," or about

$30 billion.

CCMS -- an acronym for Cable Computerized Management

Systems -- is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Software Inc., which was called

IndeNet Inc. until last summer. IndeNet acquired CCMS in 1996.

CCMS said last year that it counted 18 of the top 20 MSOs

as clients, with 250 sites, and it estimated its T&B market share at 58 percent.

Sorensen claimed that its latest T&B-software market share is closer to 63 percent of

all 425 T&B installations, versus about 100 installations for CJDS'

"CompuLink."

Lenny Melamidas, the vice president responsible for

CJDS' cable-MSO-products division, declined to go head-to-head in measuring market

share with archrival CCMS. Instead, he said, CJDS' clients have 150 local cable-sales

offices that oversee "thousands of headends," adding that CJDS handles 60

percent of all cable headends.

CAM raised its profile just before the Western Show by

selling its "Eclipse" T&B software to the Philadelphia Interconnect. A

partnership between Radius Communications and Comcast, the interconnect believes that the

adoption of this T&B system will help it to evolve into a hard interconnect, said Jim

Klunder, its general manager. CAM, one of the smaller T&B entries, is owned by Lenfest

Communications Corp.

WHAT THEY OFFER

Melamidas said CJDS' T&B products already offer

dynamic scheduling, giving operators inventory updates every 10 seconds.

He added that CJDS' new parent has proven to be

"a tremendous help" in terms of research and development. Among new products

that bowed at the Western Show, he said, were "CompuLink Version 5," which

offers Y2K (year 2000) readiness, as well as various T&B modules packaged under the

overall brand "GoldMediaSystems."

On the network side, its "Paradigm" is a hot

seller, handling 150 channels globally, CJDS executives said earlier. Since introducing

Paradigm -- a next-generation software system for cable networks and direct-broadcast

satellite companies -- in the spring of 1997, CJDS has signed such U.S. clients as

TCI's National Digital Television Center, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. and Galavision.

This past June, CJDS expanded its management-software

services on the buying side, as well, with its acquisition of the "Adserve" and

"Adtraq" software for ad agencies and media-buying services from KTS of Toronto.

CCMS' NOVAR

Sorensen said one product that CCMS is heavily

concentrating on is its Novar T&B system, which is already sold in 30 sites, up from

25 last summer. That product offers dynamic scheduling, added Brion Eriksen, CCMS'

marketing manager.

Its latest sales included TCI Media Services in Anderson,

Ind.; Jones Intercable Inc. in Waldorf, Md.; and Time Warner in Syracuse, N.Y., and

Cincinnati.

TCI's Pittsburgh system became the first site to

install the Windows-based Novar (upgrading CCMS' previous "20/20 EX"

system) in the summer of 1996, inserting on nearly 400 channels across 29 headends.

The company has now moved sales beyond "the

innovators" and early adopters, he said, adding, "We're booked out for

installations well into April."

Both of its T&B products are outfitted with

electronic-data-interface capabilities, with CCMS' most prominent EDI partnership

being with Video Networks Inc. and National Cable Communications at the Chicago and

Detroit interconnects.

Eriksen said CCMS didn't exhibit at the Western Show

this year, as it decided to alternate years with the National Show while continuing to

have an annual presence at the CAB Local Cable Sales Management Conference.

SEACHANGE, T&B UPSTART

SeaChange International Inc. has generated some excitement

among operators by introducing its own T&B product to compete against well-entrenched

CJDS and CCMS.

CCMS will keep an eye on the newest challenger, but

Sorensen said, "We don't see the same advantages as SeaChange apparently

does" in integrating its ad-insertion equipment with its T&B software.

Neither was CJDS overly concerned about SeaChange's

entry into the T&B fray, Melamidas said, since "a lot of companies have come and

gone [in T&B] over the years."

James Kelso, director of advertising systems at SeaChange,

said its new "SeaChange Advertising Management System," introduced in July,

offers such sought-after features as dynamic scheduling.

The company now has an advanced T&B-interface-software

system in development that wasn't shown at Anaheim, Kelso added.

"That will allow T&B and insertion to

'talk' to each other" more frequently than they can now, he said. Moreover,

this software will also work with local-area networks, with CCMS' Novar and with

other T&B systems, he added.

Although it launched with sign-ups by Time Warner

Communications in Orlando, Fla., and seven other operators, Kelso acknowledged that

SeaChange's T&B system faces an uphill battle against those of CJDS and CCMS.

SeaChange vice president Chris Scanlan earlier estimated

that those two leaders represented a combined "80 percent to 90 percent" share

of the T&B business.