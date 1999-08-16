TAP, Mexican Ops Meet on Proposed Ad Rules

Mexico City -- A delegation from the Television Association

of Programmers Latin America (TAP) was in Mexico last week to discuss with cable operators

its opposition to government proposals to regulate cable-TV advertising.

Mary Pittelli, president and chief operating officer of

TAP, which groups pay TV programmers that are active in the region, said the Mexican

government's current proposals "would kill the [cable] advertising market"

for programmers in Mexico.

"What the Mexican government is doing, from the United

States' perspective, violates the spirit of [the North American Free Trade Agreement]

and what these trade partners are trying to accomplish in terms of telecom

expansion," Pittelli said.

The Mexican government has proposed that the cable industry

continue the practice of only allowing six minutes per hour of advertising time. What it

seeks to change, however, is how those minutes are divided between operators and

programmers.

Currently, the two sides have an informal agreement -- not

regulated by law -- that typically gives programmers four minutes of ad time per hour and

operators two minutes.

However, Mexico's government has suggested that by

law, operators should have the right to four minutes and programmers to two minutes -- a

move that would effectively reverse the current allocation of ad time.

TAP has opposed these proposals, saying that if adopted,

they would damage programmers' business interests.

"By limiting the number of commercial minutes a

programmer can sell, it severely restricts the ability of the panregional advertising

market to grow," TAP said recently in a prepared statement, adding that its members

currently rely on advertising for at least 50 percent of their revenue.

TAP would also like to see the total number of advertising

minutes on Mexican cable extended from the current six per hour to a level on a par with

other Latin American countries.

Typically, other markets in the region allow anywhere from

12 minutes to 15 minutes of advertising per hour on cable, similar to the broadcast

market.

Programmers represented by TAP aren't the only ones up

in arms over the Mexican government's proposals: According to industry sources, pay

TV programmers at Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Televisa S.A. are also concerned that

the adoption of these proposals could hurt advertising revenue.