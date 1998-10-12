Taiwan DTH Platform Sets Mid-99 Bow

TVB International, Hong Kong broadcaster Television

Broadcasts' overseas arm, said that its joint venture direct-to-home satellite TV

project for Taiwan will become operational by mid-1999.

TVBI, the Malaysian state-supported satellite company

Measat, and their Taiwanese multimedia company Era International plan to provide a DTH

platform of channels, Internet access and interactive services, including home banking,

through four Ku-band transponders on the Measat 2 bird.

The project was due to have launched in the third quarter

of this year. Jack Chang, chief operating officer for another would-be Taiwanese DTH

operation, SpaceTel, suggested the delay was caused by interference from microwave

frequencies used by state-owned telecommunications provider Chunghwa Telecom.

TVBI deputy general manager Michael Chan, however, insisted

the problem had been resolved and that Measat 2 is now providing "a strong and clear

signal." He blamed the hold up on delays in getting equipment. "We got to the

end of the summer and realized that we were two months behind schedule. So we thought why

not wait until next year when we could launch all the services together," he said.

Taiwan is Asia's strongest pay TV market, with 80

percent of the island's 4.5 million homes receiving cable TV. Chan said the DTH

service, whose name remains a closely guarded secret, would initially target upper income

homes currently unable to receive cable.

The service would feature five TVBI and Era channels,

although Chan added that he is talking with a number of other channel providers about

joining the platform. Only Turner Broadcasting's TNT, Cartoon Network and CNN

International had signed on with the joint venture.

TVBI is currently seen in 95 percent of Taiwan's cable

homes and Chan said this distribution would be unaffected by the creation of the platform.

"We are the area software provider and, as far as we are concerned, it does not

matter how we are distributed. We are interested in creating as many revenue streams as

possible."

Others are skeptical about the project's chances of

success. Paul Bustin, a former head of marketing and distribution with Star TV and now an

executive director with London-based digital TV company Static, commented that the joint

venture was based on a "flawed business model," and added, "Measat in

Taiwan is speculative nonsense."

Measat did not reply to phone calls seeking comment. The

company remains in financial difficulties prompted by the fall in value of the Malaysian

currency, the ringgit, against the United States dollar. Its domestic DTH service, Measat

Broadcast, now reaches about 175,000 subscribers, but expansion plans into India, the

Philippines and Indonesia have been shelved.

Although Chan said Philips Electronics N.V. is due to

provide the set-top boxes for the Taiwan venture, the Dutch multinational has suspended

its business with Measat Broadcast after the Malaysian company failed to pay $US20 million

for equipment it ordered. The dispute is currently in arbitration in Singapore after

Measat's parent company, Binariang, filed suit against Philips.