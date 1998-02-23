System Supports PPV Budget With Soccer Events

With a lack of major pay-per-view boxing events, Media

General Cable of Fairfax County, Va., has filled the revenue gap with a successful

February PPV soccer series that's pulling higher buy-rates than several boxing

programs.

The annual Gold Cup Soccer series -- which featured several

international teams -- initially was only offered in closed-circuit arenas within the

Washington, D.C., market. But Media General -- faced with a slow start to the event

category, and with a very PPV-active Hispanic male subscriber base -- obtained PPV rights

for the two-week event, which began Feb. 1, said Ted Hodgins, director of PPV for the

220,000-addressable-subscriber system.

While some of the games were offered on Spanish-language

broadcast station Telemundo, most of Media General's subscribers did not have access

to the games. Hodgins negotiated a stand-alone deal over initial objections from the local

rights-holder, who was concerned about PPV's affect on his closed-circuit sales.

But Hodgins was able to alleviate any fears about

PPV's revenue potential after illustrating the system's past success with PPV

soccer events. Media General generated close to $100,000 in PPV revenue with last

June's nationally distributed Copa America PPV-soccer series, he said.

With a suggested retail price of $19.95 per game, or $75

for the package, the system generated $75,000 in incremental revenue from the games.

Hodgins said revenue take was higher than that of several PPV fights from marquee boxing

draw Oscar De La Hoya. 'The performance is as good or better than Copa America,'

he said.

Media General has offered several other stand-alone PPV

events in the past, but with a dearth of PPV events scheduled for the first two months of

the year, Hodgins said the soccer series couldn't come at a better time.

'We're always looking for sports and

entertainment events that would do well on PPV, and if that means that we will go outside

traditional means, then we will do so,' Hodgins said . 'With the games, I'm

actually going to make some money.'

Countries that participated in the matches included Brazil,

Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico and Trinidad/Tobago.