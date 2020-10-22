Synamedia Replaces CEO Yves Padrines

UK-based video technology company Synamedia announced that its CEO, Yves Padrines, is stepping down, and that he’ll be replaced by Paul Segre, formerly CEO of Daly City, Calif.-based cloud software company Genyses.

Padrines led Synamedia since 2018, when private equity firm Primera bought back Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions business and reformed its a privately held operation. Synamedia didn’t offer much insight in regard to Padrines’ departure, only to say that he is leaving to “pursue opportunities.”

“I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished over the last few years, driving our investment in IP-enabled solutions and establishing a strong foundation for growth,” Padrines said in a statement. “I wish the whole Synamedia team every success as it doubles down on revenue-generating innovations that deliver real value to customers.”

Segre, who will be based in London, spent the last 18 years at Genesys, notably leading the $1.6 billion spinout of the company from Alcatel-Lucent in 2012, a move that was also backed by the Permira Funds.

Synamedia counts Comcast’s Sky and Vodafone among the clients for its video platform and security products.

“We thank Yves and wish him continued success as he pursues new opportunities,” added Abe Peled, Synamedia chairman. “Paul is taking over the reins of a business with an impressive customer roster, a strong pipeline and a reputation for award-winning innovation. Paul’s appointment signals our readiness and enthusiasm for the next chapter in our journey. His leadership track record, breadth of business experience, and ability to scale software businesses will be invaluable as we move forward with innovative solutions and services designed for the IP era.”