Synamedia Names Former Cisco Exec Thexton CTO

Synamedia has announced the hiring of veteran video software engineer Nick Thexton as chief technology officer.

Thexton is a familiar face to the London-based video technology vendor. Prior to his last stop, serving as group CTO for German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, Thexton was the top technologist for Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions division. That unit was sold in 2018 to private equity firm Primera Fund, which ultimately branded the asset as Synamedia.

With Thexton’s appointment, Alok Gera, who served as CTO of Synamedia for the last 18 months, will move to the position of senior VP and general manager, North America, focusing on solutions for cable, telco and media customers in that region.

“Having spent years in R&D shaping many of the technologies that make up Synamedia’s portfolio, I have a deep affinity for the offerings and organization,” Thexton said in a statement. “My immediate focus will be an injection of ideas to support operators as they transition to IP broadcasting and develop new business opportunities. New initiatives will help video service providers win more eyeballs and build revenues in the IP era.

Added Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO: “There are few individuals in this industry with Nick’s technical prowess and pedigree. With his passion for innovation, Nick will instill new levels of creativity into our R&D activity to keep our customers one step ahead in a competitive sector. With Nick at the helm, our reputation for impactful industry-defining innovation will continue undimmed.”