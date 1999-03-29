Swing and Sway with Big Bandwidth

While speculation escalates about @Home/Road Runner

convergence as a result of the Comcast/MediaOne takeover, let's cast an eye

elsewhere.

Suddenly, dozens of would-be "rich-media" and

multimedia suppliers want a place on the big-bandwidth bandstand.

They're bringing sights -- and sounds -- to supplement

the homegrown content of @Home and Road Runner. They're bringing brands, some

extended from the dial-up Web world or from the "real" world.

These brassy newcomers will force the cable-modem industry

to confront its own role: Merely high-speed-access providers? Content packagers? Content

bottlenecks?

It was a handy coincidence that the new Snap portal debuted

on the same day that the Comcast/MediaOne deal surfaced.

Largely owned by NBC and loaded with content alliances from

cable networks and start-up Web-content services, broadband Snap is initially focusing on

its digital-subscriber-line distribution deals with Bell Atlantic, GTE and one-dozen other

telco carriers.

Indeed, the portal approach is taking on a new life thanks

to the promise of broadband delivery. Warner Bros. Online is preparing

"Entertaindom," a multiple-media entertainment portal and prelude to the

company's broadband interactive entertainment-programming initiatives.

Sony Online Entertainment is also believed to be cooking up

an entertainment portal, drawing on its parent company's film, TV, video-game and

music resources.

Comedy Central's portal is just an extension of its

promotional Web site, but it has the opportunity to exploit its brand among laugh-seekers.

Beyond the portals, dozens of bandwidth-intensive ventures

are raring to pump their content through the high-speed lines. Discussing the high

"levels of anticipation" about broadband capacity at the recent Variety

Interactive Marketing Summit, Warner Bros. Online president Jim Moloshok noted,

"Broadband Internet is as different from TV as TV was from radio."

That's an intriguing viewpoint, given that early TV

drew on the talent and program styles of radiocasts, but then blossomed into entirely

different kinds of productions and formats. In the case of broadband content, ventures are

bubbling up, such as JamTV, one of many music ventures ready to stream music and music

videos on-demand through the fat pipelines.

These broadband packagers expect to extract per-use fees

for those programs. Splitting revenues with cable operators is not necessarily part of

their plans.

While start-ups such as Intertainer, MediaStation and

@Home-backed Arepa seek cable alliances to bring CD-ROM content and other material to the

big-bandwidth world, dozens of other Web businesses are plunging ahead on their own.

They envision entertainment-on-demand on the Web, assuming

that customers will find them through whatever pipelines are available.

Atom Corp., which calls itself a "next-generation

entertainment company," debuted early this month with deals to sell "short

subjects" and animations through downloads from its Web site. Its first package

includes"shorts" from several 1999 Academy Award nominees, plus licensed titles

from the American Film Institute and overseas filmmakers.

Separately, Broadcast.com, a streaming-video pioneer, has

set up a deal with Trimark Pictures to put 50 pictures online, with an eye toward the

broadband pipelines that will make the movies viewable, and not just a novelty.

Payforview.com, another start-up, has licensed

"Internet-broadcast rights" for 750 films. And Tranz-send Broadcasting plans to

take on video-rental stores (and pay-per-view. too) with its vision that Webheads can

"tell the video store to come to you."

In addition, FasTV (which started life as World

Broadcasting Network and actually ran C-SPAN content on-demand during a BresnanLink

cable-modem test) is reinventing itself as a packager of rich-media content.

Who knows which, if any, of these Web-commerce ventures

will persevere amid the fickle Web shakeout?

But there's also no requirement that they must pass

through the gauntlet of cable-modem distribution. Last week's "Spaceway"

proposal by Hughes Electronics Corp. is a reminder that there are many different ways to

shimmy in the big-bandwidth era.

Hughes says it will spend $1.4 billion during coming years

to create a global broadband-satellite network. While its first target is business

customers, Hughes plans to bring Spaceway into the SOHO market for "two-way,

high-data-rate applications at costs less expensive than those provided by current

land-based systems."

Hughes plans to commercialize its new service through its

existing "Direc" brands -- DirecTV and DirecPC.

Another satellite veteran, Miralite Communications, is

developing "AnyTime TV," which will send and store MPEG-2 digital TV. Video

files are stored on an intelligent set-top box, accessible on-demand.

AnyTime TV provides an encoding and distribution system

that can send video over a high-speed Internet connection to its nationwide satellite

uplinks.

With all of this content and emerging alternative

broadband-distribution platforms, there will be plenty to jump and jive about.

Unless the music is playing somewhere else.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen grooves to the streaming

sound of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.