SVOD Subscriptions Grew by 28% in 2019

Global gross subscriptions to subscription video-on-demand streaming services grew by 28% to around 642 million, the UK’s Digital TV Research reports.

Stripping away promotions and drilling down to the nitty gritty of who actually paid for their SVOD services, the research company said net SVOD subscribers increased by 16% to 403 million. The average SVOD user paid for 1.59 subscription streaming services in 2019, up from 1.44 in 2018.

Adding 43 million SVOD customers in 2019, the U.S. reclaimed its narrow lead from China in gross SVOD subscriptions—each country supports around 200 million, and together they control around 63% of the global SVOD market, Digital TV Research said.

Here’s a chart for you to look at: