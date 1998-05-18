Suspected Pirate Surrenders

Newark, N.J. -- One of cable's most wanted pirates,

Trey Prevost, is in jail in New Jersey after surrendering to federal authorities.

Prevost did business under a number of names, including

Novaplex Inc. He was prosecuted in California, and he paid a multimillion-dollar

settlement to MediaOne for his activities in Southern California. As a result of that

case, Prevost was placed on probation, and he was under court order to stay out of the

set-top business.

It was during this period when Prevost was swept up in the

FBI's "Operation Cabletrap," the largest piracy case in the nation.

After pleading guilty, he was scheduled for sentencing last

year on the federal charges, but he jumped bail in September and fled to Costa Rica,

according to investigators. He apparently decided to have his attorney negotiate his

surrender when it became clear that the United States would pursue his extradition.

Prevost now faces new charges resulting from his flight --

including money laundering, false reporting and criminal conspiracy -- in addition to the

original "Cabletrap" counts. He is in a Union County (N.J.) federal facility,

pending trial on the new charges.