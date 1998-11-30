Survivor Zeglis Is Hinderys Boss

John D. Zeglis, the former AT&T Corp. general counsel

and current AT&T president, may be best known for the job he didn't get.

That's the one held by his boss, AT&T chairman and CEO

C. Michael Armstrong, the former Hughes Electronics chief whom AT&T's board of

directors chose over Zeglis last October.

After former president John D. Walter bailed out in July

1997, general counsel Zeglis was depicted in one headlinein The New York Times

as the "No. 2 Without Rivals" and in USA Today as the "likely

front-runner" for outgoing chairman and CEO Robert Allen's job.

Unfortunately for Zeglis, it didn't work out that way.

Now, the 51-year-old Zeglis, a Harvard-educated lawyer who

helped AT&T Corp. shear off from the Bell System in 1984 then signed on as a staff

lawyer, is being called upon to execute on AT&T's $48 billion gamble in merging with

Tele-Communications Inc.

After the merger closes early next year, Zeglis will be

chairman and CEO of AT&T Consumer Services Co., which will include all of the combined

companies' local, long distance, wireless and international communications, cable and

Internet-access services marketed to consumers.

He'll also be Leo J. Hindery Jr.'s boss. And how long he'll

be Hindery's boss has been the subject of spirited speculation since the merger plans were

announced in June. Hindery is widely seen as having skillfully dressed TCI up for sale by

clustering the disparate systems and launching digital TV and high-speed data over the

MSO's formerly derided networks. Along with the money he's made so far, he has stock

options worth well over $300 million.

Some TCI watchers think Hindery will cash in and move on

after the deal closes. Others think he may displace Zeglis.

The current consensus: Hindery, 50, will see the merger

through to completion, try the arrangement out for a while and then decide whether to

stay.

That's not very far to climb out on the limb, to be sure.

Salomon Smith Barney Inc. cable analyst Spencer Grimes said

he initially figured Hindery wouldn't stick around for long. Now, Grimes says he's having

second thoughts about that. The key could be Hindery's autonomy and whether the culture is

entrepreneurial enough for him to savor the challenge of proving cable plus telephony plus

data is more than the sum of the parts. For his part, Hindery has maintained that he isn't

going anywhere.

"I've got to believe Mike Armstrong doesn't want to

lose Leo and his familiarity with the industry and the company," Grimes said.

AT&T did not respond to requests to interview Zeglis,

and Hindery did not return calls seeking comment. TCI executives have been keeping a lower

than usual profile in recent weeks due to the imminent closing of the merger.

Even with TCI's affiliates, AT&T will only have

hardwire access to about one-third of the country's households. Getting to the rest will

certainly mean cutting deals with other cable companies.

For those reasons, Wall Street analysts on the cable side

are hopeful Hindery will stick around.

"My expectation is that these guys are smart enough

guys," said Janco Partners Inc.'s Ted Henderson, adding Armstrong and TCI chairman

John C. Malone to the mix of men whose assets are on the line. "They know there's too

much at stake here, and there's been enough history of [disasters] when egos get in the

way."

But few are betting against Zeglis' staying power. Though

AT&T's board chose Armstrong over him, it also made Zeglis vice-chairman rather than

lose him when Illinova, a Midwestern utility company, offered him its top job. Even while

Walter was president, Zeglis played a leading role in negotiating a possible merger with

SBC Communications Inc. last June.

A former partner at Chicago's Sidley & Austin, Zeglis

worked on the Bell System breakup before joining AT&T. He's risen through the ranks

ever since.

"Zeglis knows the telecommunications industry better

than anyone in that company," Brian Adamik, an analyst with The Yankee Group, said.

"He's a brilliant negotiator. And he's really the bedrock of AT&T in terms of its

overall position in the market."

After the ink dries on the acquisition, it's AT&T that

will have to execute, Adamik said. AT&T is running the show, but will need cable guys

to deal with other cable guys. He doesn't see much of a problem in Zeglis and Hindery

working together.

"I don't see any major areas of concern. Zeglis runs

this organization, period. Hindery will work for him," he added.

"Zeglis' background, skill set and experience [are]

completely different from Leo Hindery's," Bear Stearns & Co. telecom analyst

William Deatherage said. "AT&T probably needs both."

"One thing Zeglis has is tremendous institutional

knowledge of AT&T, which has to be valuable to Michael Armstrong and Dan Somers,"

Deatherage said. "[That is something] not only Hindery lacks, nobody else in the

AT&T senior leadership has [it, either]. So he can uniquely bring that. He is a

brilliant lawyer and regulatory tactician. And the industry hasn't transformed to the

point where that isn't still an incredibly important skill."

On the regulatory front, there are still key implementation

aspects of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to sort through and battles to be fought on

the level of access charges that AT&T, as a long-distance carrier, has to pay to local

telephony companies to complete calls.

"There are still billions of dollars at stake in those

proceedings," Deatherage said.

Zeglis' first foray into the cable regulatory arena looks

golden so far. In September, he entered the lions' den by addressing the National

Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors' annual conference. Some of those

local regulators came with a grievance: AT&T determined that it only needed to seek

franchise transfer approval in about one out of every four TCI franchise territories.

Zeglis attacked the issue head-on, promising that all of

TCI's franchise commitments -- and the local officials who made those commitments -- will

remain in place after AT&T takes over.

Outgoing NATOA president Tom Weisner, director of public

property for the city of Aurora, Ill., said he was impressed.

"It's like if you experience the guy, you can't help

but be impressed by his energy level. And I was impressed by a fair amount of

forthrightness. He doesn't beat around the bush," Weisner said.

Another gauge of his performance: No local franchises

complained to the Federal Communications Commission about the AT&T-TCI merger,

"which is notable," Hindery said in a conference call to analysts on Nov. 13.

For those handicapping whether Hindery could maneuver

Zeglis out of the picture, there's the AT&T brain-drain factor to take into account.

Only last month, Jack McMaster, vice president of the $23

billion consumer markets division, bailed out to join several former AT&Ters at Qwest

Communications International Inc., where he will run the international operations. He'll

be working for former AT&T domestic long-distance chief Joseph Nacchio, who left to

become Qwest's CEO in late 1996.

McMaster's predecessor at AT&T, Gail McGovern, left in

August after 24 years at AT&T to join Fidelity Investments. Other defectors include

former COO Alex Mandl, who left in mid-1996, Internet service CEO Tom Evslin, who split in

October 1997 and mergers-and-acquisitions vice president Dennis Carey, who departed this

past May.

"The last thing AT&T and Armstrong need are more

defections," Adamik said.

Then again, Armstrong has invested heavily in cable.

Said Henderson: "I think that the assets are

broadband. And Hindery has a better background in broadband I would predict that

Hindery survives."