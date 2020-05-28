Survey: 'Speed' Tops Consumers' Anticipated 5G Benefits
According to a new Verizon Media study of expected 5G benefits, faster data speeds is what consumers are most excited about, followed by high-definition video and better quality video streaming in a virtual tie at 56% and 55%, respectively.
The study was of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 300 advertisers/marketers.
And speaking of virtual, the study found that three out of four (74%) said that 5G will have a "significant" impact on augmented reality, up dramatically from 28% who said that in 2018.
Related: Television Ad Revenue Down 41%
Three of five advertisers/marketers polled said they are already using or planning to use 5G. For those planning to use it, 65% said they were excited about it being a better consumer experience. Sounds like they may have already talked to those already using 5G, 90% of whom said they are excited by the technology.
Verizon Media is the Verizon division that comprises Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.