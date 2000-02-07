Survey: Customers Want the Bundle

Bundling a handful of telecommunications services into one

streamlined package with one bill from a single provider is becoming the preferred model

for companies and homes expanding into high-speed data, Internet access, Internet-protocol

telephony, advanced cable services and more, two recent studies by The Strategis Group

found.

The studies -- "Branding and Bundling: Business

Telecom Services" and "Branding and Bundling: Consumer Telecom Services" --

reflect the growing interest in bundled services by consumers, business and

small-office/home-office (SOHO) markets as telecommunications companies, multimedia

companies and cable operators expand their services.

That demand is prompting a consolidation of billing

statements and a push toward single-source providers.

More than 600 households and 400 telecommunications

managers were surveyed over a 10-month period, with 93 percent of consumers reporting an

interest in some type of bundle and 25 percent expressing interest in a bundle of all six

services they were asked about.

"Bundling is the way the market is moving, and people

will get more used to bundled services from one company," said James Mendelson,

analyst for The Strategis Group and the report's lead author.

The business sector displayed the highest interest in

bundled services. A total of 66 percent of the businesses surveyed showed a high interest

in bundling, while 33 percent preferred a bundle of six "core" services: local

and long-distance telephone services, Internet access, enhanced data services,

cellular/personal-communications services and paging.

The consumer market, however, is close behind: 63 percent

of consumers surveyed said they are interested in purchasing bundles with at least two

services, with cable TV as the staple service, according to the report.

Cable is the biggest draw: 71 percent of respondents want

video bundled with other services, Mendelson said. Internet access is also a key component

to bundled packages, with 58 percent saying they would want it in their package.

"Consumers showed a high interest in bundled services,

and the main service consumers want in a bundle is cable TV. For cable companies, this

means digital TV and high-speed Internet access can complement each other more," he

added.

Technology, which is reducing the capital-investment costs

of offering multiple services, is driving the interest in bundled services both at home

and in the business community.

The report noted that 88 percent of all respondents used

three or more telecommunications services and subscribed to an average of four core

services per household, including cable television. That average has nearly doubled in the

past three years, according to the report.

Price discount is the main reason why 78 percent of the

consumers surveyed said they would choose bundled services from a single-source provider.

A close second is reputation and reliability, with 75 percent saying these would be

reasons to bundle.

Receiving a single bill ranked third on the list, with 58

percent indicating that this was the main reason why they would choose a bundled service.

Yet Mendelson pointed to nonpricing issues -- such as

emerging trends in the migration to bundled services by businesses and consumers -- as

other significant factors. These are rapidly supplanting price discounts as the primary

reasons for businesses to bundle their services, he said.

"Nonprice issues are jumping up in importance. Small

businesses just don't have the time or the skills to manage all of these new services, so

they're asking to have the services managed. One bill and one source is becoming as

important as price," Mendelson noted.

The promise and delivery of bundled services is an issue

with consumers, as well, and a speed bump to the widespread use of bundled services, the

report stated.

"Consumers want to see a bundled service with one or

two services and then move up the food chain once a trust is established and the provider

proves it can deliver on the promise. Then we'll see a gradual increase in bundles,

instead of all six or seven at once. They're taking a cautious approach," Mendelson

said.

For companies such as AT&T Corp., trust is the

operative word in their bundling strategy.

"Trust in a reliable brand name is critical in the

bundling decision because some consumers have issues with all of their services being

provided by a single source," AT&T Broadband & Internet Services senior vice

president of marketing Doug Seserman said.

AT&T, Seserman noted, is aggressively pursuing bundling

as a marketing strategy through trials in select cities, albeit prudently.

"A significant investment in the infrastructure, such

as customer and billing databases, is needed before bundling becomes widespread. And we

just don't know exactly what products consumers have. But both the business and consumer

sides of bundling have excellent potential," he added.

Bundled services do have their problems. The report noted

that "substantial" structural barriers, such as billing and network

efficiencies, are hindering the move to bundled services.

For example, collecting data from multiple networks that

operate on different systems with different software is a huge problem, and it could

require costly new billing systems.

Bundling has its share of organizational challenges, as

well, the report found.

"Currently, telecommunications companies are organized

around product groups, regional offices and vertical-market niche groups. As a result,

service bundling requires a great deal of coordination between various groups,"

Mendelson noted in the report.

Consequently, coordinating an efficient deployment of

bundled services is getting the attention of multiservice providers such as AT&T.

"It gets back to the investment in human performance. Bundling needs strong teamwork

across all functions to work, and it's very operational-intensive," Seserman said.

Selling the bundle is a hurdle, as well, with brand

awareness being critical to the success of bundled services, the report pointed out.

AT&T generated the highest brand awareness, with 38

percent of the respondents saying they would make it their first choice for bundled

services. MCI WorldCom Inc. and Sprint Corp. followed with 7 percent and 6 percent,

respectively.

The interest in bundled services for business fluctuates

wildly, the report noted. For example, 66 percent of businesses showed interest in bundles

of two or more services, yet 34 percent expressed no interest at all.

Of the companies preferring bundled services, the single

point of contact topped the list of reasons why they would choose bundled services. It was

followed by single bill, price discount and integrated network.

"Business is ready for bundling. They want the

guaranteed delivery of the promise of bundled services, and they are more used to it than

consumers," Mendelson said.

Despite the appeal of bundled services, questions remain in

the business sector about the upsides of bundling, exemplified by the report's feedback on

the overall benefits of bundling among business consumers. On a 10-point scale, the mean

benefit score was just 5.6 among all respondents, showing that bundles don't have

universal appeal yet.

But 25 percent of the large firms surveyed see bundling as

"extremely beneficial," and 47 percent of the firms interested in bundling are

"highly likely" to purchase a particular bundle, the report concluded.

The majority of consumers continue making their purchases

the old-fashioned way -- one product at a time.

"Consumers see the value in bundles, but they don't

make purchase decisions based on bundling: They make them one product at a time,"

Seserman said.

The Strategis Group is a Washington, D.C.-based

market-research and consulting group.