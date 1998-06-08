At Supercomm, Optical Networks Are the Rage

This week marks another incremental step forward in the

optical-networking capabilities offered by telecommunications-systems vendors, as the

market continues to sort out just how fast the evolution to much more advanced systems

will be.

At the annual Supercomm convention in Atlanta, leading

system vendors such as Lucent Technologies, Alcatel Telecom and Nortel will be touting new

add/drop multiplexers and other components associated with

dense-wavelength-division-multiplexing technology deployed by long-distance carriers.

But it appears that only one vendor, start-up Tellium Inc.,

will be going so far as to introduce the true optical cross-connects and other

capabilities that would be needed to support all-fiber backbones at the

metropolitan-regional level.

Fixed add/drop capabilities seem to be sufficient for

LDCs' current needs, simply because they "have limited connectivity with other

networks, so they aren't dropping a lot of traffic along the way," noted James

Frodsham, vice president of optical systems at Nortel.

The value proposition is harder to spot for use of

advanced-optical systems in regional networks, he added.

"Implementing dynamic add/drop multiplexing is not a

technical stretch from where we are with fixed add/drop capabilities," Frodsham said.

"All-optical networking is a sexy concept, but the question is: What's the

utility? We're working with a number of customers to figure out the value

proposition."

So far, regional-networking implementations of DWDM have

been few and far between. Companies deploying DWDM in a handful of metro rings include MCI

Communications Corp., Teleport Communications Group and WorldCom. And at least one

local-exchange carrier, Bell Atlantic Corp., is preparing to do likewise.

However, several forces are at work, starting with finite

capacity limitations, which could push regional networks to DWDM faster than many people

expect.

Moreover, said Tim Krause, director of product marketing

and business development for Alcatel's lightwave-products unit, deregulation has

engendered a new business approach among incumbent carriers where flexible allocation of

capacity to multiple network providers is vital to success.

With implementation of DWDM and advanced-optical routing,

owners of fiber links will be able to sell "fractional dark fiber," using some

wavelengths for themselves and wholesaling others, Krause said. More important, he added,

the marketing of transport on a wavelength basis will allow operators to offer end-users a

way to enter the high-speed backbone in native formats, avoiding the costs of aggregating

multiple service types together.

"You can add a fast Ethernet link without having to

choose between mapping it into something else or using separate facilities," Krause

said.

Such capabilities are not what Alcatel, Nortel and most

other vendors introducing optical add/drop multiplexers have in mind right now. In

Alcatel's case, a new 128-by-128 OC-48-gateway cross-connect is seen as an answer to

long-haul carriers' needs to maximize the efficiency of DWDM capabilities, said Paul

Baniewicz, the vendor's product manager for core transport network.

AT&T Corp. has agreed to test and deploy the Alcatel

gateway, which has many of the features that will eventually support dynamically

assignable, "on-the-fly" routing across the optical-wave guides, Baniewicz said.

"We see the optical-gateway cross-connect as a

migration path to full-wavelength switching," he said, noting that the new system can

support four bidirectional fiber rings operating at a rate of 10 OC-48s, or the equivalent

of OC-192 (10 megabits per second), per fiber.

Alcatel is moving quickly to a 512-by-512 fabric "that

can be economically manufactured and readily available in the time frame that the customer

needs," said John Colbin, Alcatel's director of sales and services for AT&T

core-network applications.

The migration path to dynamic switching is made possible

because the initial optical-gateway product supplies the optical restoration and

management for SONET-level (synchronous optical network) applications that will be

essential to more advanced systems, Colbin said.

But Alcatel won't be taking the next step to true

cross-connect capabilities until next year, Krause said.

"To be a real cross-connect, it must be

nonblocking," he added.

With the nonblocking capability, not only are the

wavelengths routed or switched on the fly, but they are translated into other wavelengths

in order to take advantage of available wavelength slots in a given fiber link as those

slots open up in the ongoing routing process.

Minus this capability -- which must be accomplished without

converting the signal to electronic frequencies and then regenerating it -- a switched

wavelength will be blocked until its slot opens over a desired link, which is something

that carriers can't live with in the high-volume trafficking environment of local

telecommunications.

One company that is not waiting to move to this level of

functionality is Tellium, which is backed by SAIC Inc., laser supplier Ortel Corp. and

several investment firms, and which is making its product debut at Supercomm.

Tellium is acting now to bring next-generation capabilities

to market because there's a significant value proposition to be found in all-optical

trafficking where the regional handoff is to optical links in the distribution network,

said Tellium CEO Farooque Mesiya.

"There are an increasing number of networking

environments at the regional level where optical interfaces to the distribution level make

a lot of sense," Mesiya said.

"Our view is that in the all-optical domain, SONET

migrates to the edge of the network, because you have dynamic control of multiplexed

signals at the core. If you have a data router that is putting out a multiplexed signal at

OC-48, you don't need to run it through a SONET multiplexer if you're operating

over a purely optical network," he added.

Mesiya said the firm's 32-wavelength transport system

is available now, and the first iteration of its cross-connect will come online by

midsummer, with capacity expanding to 128 bidirectional ports by year's end.

The products support remote, dynamic provisioning of

wavelengths; monitoring of the bit-error rate and other performance elements; and

restoring of the traffic at a high level of grooming in the central office, without

requiring that the signal be broken down and reconstituted, he said.

GTE Corp.'s GTE Internetworking unit is among the

entities looking for the type of capabilities that Mesiya is talking about -- using SONET

as the edge interface with routers in what has become known as "IP [Internet

protocol] over SONET" configurations.

"Aside from using [IP over SONET as] a point-to-point

connection between routers across our wide-area network, we're also looking at it as

an interconnecting mechanism within our POPs [points of presence]," said Steven

Blumenthal, vice president and general manager of GTE Internetworking.

"Today, we're deploying SONET multiplexers and,

also, DWDM technology from Nortel," Blumenthal said. "Going forward, we're

hoping to be able to avoid some of that SONET-muxing technology and to be able to have the

routers plug directly into the optical layer. That's something that we see coming

that will be of real benefit to us."

Such capabilities add up to "a new world network based

on data services," said Graeme Fraser, vice president of marketing at Cisco Systems

Inc. There will be rapid evolution of IP-over-SONET from today's point-to-point

capabilities, first to ring architectures, and "then to more complex mesh topologies,

as it plays into layer-three routing," he said. "You'll see routers and IP

move much closer to the physical layer and be part of a core infrastructure that very

efficiently maps variable-length packets across optical technologies."