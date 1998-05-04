Supercanal Moves Into Programming Biz

One of Argentina's largest cable systems companies is

rushing to acquire program networks, accelerating a trend in the market by top MSOs to

gobble up software sources.

The holding company Grupo UNO, which controls the

country's third-largest cable operator, Supercanal Holding S.A., has purchased an

undisclosed stake in the female-focused channel, Siempre Mujer.

Grupo UNO is also hatching another channel project with

Luciano Benetton -- a member of the family behind the famous Italian clothes company,

Benetton. The fashion mogul is no stranger to South America, where he owns a ranch in

Patagonia.

According to a source at Siempre Mujer, the working title

of the planned Benetton co-venture channel is "Colors," and it is slated to bow

in the first quarter of 1999.

Supercanal's eagerness to acquire its own programming

content has been largely triggered by recent realignments in Argentina's pay TV

programming landscape.

Major players on the operations side of the business have

been aggressively staking their claims to key programming sources within the market, where

alliances and partnerships have been furiously reshaping over the last year.

Responding to these moves, Supercanal felt the need to

secure its own programming sources, said its programming director, Jose Luis Lopez.

Supercanal's bid for Siempre Mujer, which had also

attracted buying interest from investors outside Argentina, is the first step in securing

its own roster of in-house channels, added Lopez. "We want to become a content

provider. Siempre Mujer is the first step on the way to doing that."

In addition to being the third-largest MSO in the country,

with a total of 500,000 subscribers, Supercanal is the largest MSO in the Argentine

provinces. It also has operations outside Argentina -- in Spain, Bolivia and the Dominican

Republic.

Siempre Mujer is one of four women's cable channels in

Argentina, but it has been trailing behind its rivals in ratings. To pep up popularity,

Supercanal is rethinking the channel's content and on-air look.

But it will continuing targeting the same demographic, the

better-off, professional woman, said Siempre Mujer owner Raul Krislavin. Plans are also

afoot to launch the channel pan-regionally in June, he added.