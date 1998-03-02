Summit to Listen to Purchase Offers

Summit Communications Inc., a privately owned MSO focused

on the Pacific Northwest, has retained Waller Capital Corp. to advise it on selling or

recapitalizing its cable business.

Summit, founded 25 years ago by its president, James

Hirshfield, is fielding offers at a time when the market for cable systems is very strong.

Summit has 42,000 basic subscribers in systems that pass 70,000 homes. One system -- in

downtown Seattle, near Summit's Bellevue, Wash., base -- serves 14,000 subscribers

from a single headend, and it enjoyed 15 percent growth last year, Waller partner Joseph

Duggan said.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to own a very

large cluster of fast-growing subscribers," Duggan said.

In a statement, Hirshfield cited the "significant

capital investment" needed to accommodate rapid growth. He said Summit wants to work

with Waller on "the best way to finance this growth."

While most system-sale activity lately has been from

companies looking to rationalize but stay in the business, some small entrepreneurs with

long track records have chosen to sell out. Sonic Communications, owned by Chris Cohan,

who also owns the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors, decided to

sell his systems with about 117,000 subscribers to Charter Communications Inc. in August.

That deal is expected to close soon.

Duggan said he expected significant interest in Summit.

Interestingly, he said, preliminary inquiries have already

come from private-cable operators. One of the leading private-cable firms is Cable Plus,

which is also based in Bellevue. Those companies, which focus on multiple-dwelling-unit

properties, have become increasingly tough competitors to cable. Summit has begun to focus

on those customers, as well.

Tele-Communications Inc. already owns most of the Seattle

cluster, but it's unclear if a sale to TCI would raise antitrust issues.

Summit's Seattle system represented a shift for the

company away from serving mostly rural areas to more densely populated markets. And in

October, the Bellevue City Council gave Summit a cable franchise to compete against TCI.

Summit said at the time that it expected to begin service in MDU complexes in

Bellevue's downtown area, using a new, two-way, fiber-based system.

Outside of Washington, Summit's systems are in Idaho

and Oregon.