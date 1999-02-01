Suburban Buys Raystay Co.

Oaks, Pa. -- Suburban Cable has agreed to purchase Raystay

Co., a cable company with nearly 61,000 subscribers in south-central Pennsylvania, for an

undisclosed sum.

Suburban is a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based MSO Lenfest

Communications Corp.

Raystay, headquartered in Carlisle, Pa., operates as TV

Cable of Carlisle and TV Cable of Franklin and Fulton counties. Suburban has owned a 45

percent interest in Raystay since 1994.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second

quarter. Upon completion, the former Raystay properties will be operated under the

Suburban name.

The Raystay acquisition is part of an ongoing strategy by

Suburban to create clusters in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware areas. The

company already serves about 1 million subscribers in the three-state region.