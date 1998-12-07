Subs Shrug at TCI-AT&T Merger

The cable industry might be obsessed with the pending

Tele-Communications Inc.-AT&T Corp. merger, but it appears TCI's customers have given

it very little thought.

An informal survey of 10 TCI subscribers in upstate New

York showed that many were not even aware of the proposed merger between AT&T and TCI.

And most didn't believe it would make much of a difference in their current cable service.

But one thing most of those surveyed were very well aware

of was TCI's poor service record. And while many said they believed TCI was getting

better, bad experiences tend to stick in a subscriber's mind for a long, long time.

Although most of those surveyed rated TCI service as

"OK" or better, more than half (six out of 10) believed their cable service was

not a good value. Those surveyed paid between $27 and $50 a month for service. Most

complained about high monthly charges and a limited selection of channels.

Even those who subscribed to TCI's expanded digital service

complained about the lack of channel selection.

Karen Moran, a Schenectady resident who pays $50 a month

for TCI's digital service said, "We thought we were getting more channels than we

got. That was very misleading."

TCI Digital in Schenectady offers 22 basic, eight premium,

eight pay-per-view and 30 music channels. Its basic- and expanded-basic service has 44

channels. Subscribers in that area to nondigital service also can receive 8 premium and

seven PPV channels.

Jean Hasler, a Schenectady, N.Y., resident who has been a

TCI subscriber for 17 years, said that she has been very pleased with the company's

service. But that was not always the case.

"They are much better than they were before,"

Hasler said. "Back then, if I called them, the line was constantly busy; I think they

left [their phone] off the hook. Now I get an answer immediately, and they usually come

and fix it within an hour."

In fact many of those surveyed said that service was

getting better, reflective of the company's efforts in the past few years to bolster its

customer-satisfaction ratings.

However, many were optimistic that AT&T would bring

better service and more product offerings, especially high-speed Internet access.

"I guess it [the merger] means that there is no

stopping the Web being accessed over coaxial cable," said Scott Lewis, a TCI

subscriber in Broadalbin, N.Y. "Now they [AT&T] are going to own a big chunk of

that. It's a huge market."

Lewis said he already has Internet access through America

Online, but because he lives in a rural area, he has to pay long-distance charges every

time he accesses the Internet. A TCI-based Internet offering, currently not available in

his area, would allow him to avoid those long-distance charges.

Lewis also was receptive to buying local telephone service

from a combined AT&T-TCI. He currently receives telephone service from Citizens

Telecom.

"Would I consider it? I would have to find out more

about it. I'm not impressed with the phone company up here," he said.

Still, others were a little more skeptical. Patrick

Durocher, another Schenectady resident, has only been a TCI subscriber for a few months.

And although he was optimistic a combined AT&T-TCI would be able to offer him better

service, he was a little leery.

"AT&T has a better handle on customer

service," Durocher said. "But it kind of worries me, having another big

corporate media conglomerate."

Durocher said he was happy with TCI's service, but he, too,

was disappointed by the lack of channels available.

"I think they're pretty decent," he said. "I

don't have a lot of extra channels, like Sci-Fi or the Cartoon Network, but they do have a

lot of sports channels for the Mets and Yankees."

But all of those surveyed, whether or not they were happy

with TCI, also pointed to a lack of alternatives. Save for spending even more money per

month for a satellite service, or moving to another area, TCI is the only game in their

town, they said.

"If we didn't have cable with them, we wouldn't have

cable," said Lewis.