Styleclick.com Joins USAs E-Commerce Stable

Padding its electronic-commerce portfolio, USA Networks

Inc. agreed to merge its Internet Shopping Network assets with e-commerce enabler

Styleclick.com Inc. last week.

USA will combine ISN's assets -- which include

FirstAuction.com and FirstJewelry.com -- with Styleclick.com, forming Styleclick Inc.

USA agreed to give Styleclick.com a $10 million bridge loan

and to invest $40 million in cash in the venture. Styleclick also gets $10 million in

advertising on USA cable networks, television stations and Web sites. USA ends up with 75

percent equity in the venture.

ISN's and Styleclick.com's assets are worth a combined $550

million, executives said.

Styleclick.com sells clothes, apparel and other merchandise

on its Web site, using a proprietary technology that lets Web surfers view items from

multiple angles and in 3-D. Much of the company's business is focused on handling

e-commerce transactions for other outfits, including America Online Inc., Excite@Home

Corp. and Oxygen Media.

"We believe that as a new company, we'll have the

ability, technology and access to capital and logistics to not only drive revenues

but, more important, to reinvent the way e-commerce is presented to consumers,"

Styleclick.com co-CEO Maurizio Vecchione told analysts during a conference call last week.

The deal gives USA assets to boost its e-commerce platform

and allows the company to do business with third-party companies looking to drive online

sales, USA Networks Interactive president Dara Khosrowshahi said.

"It puts us in a position of having a number of

[e-commerce] verticals that sell primarily to the female demographic, which, as we all

know, is becoming a much, much more important demographic," she told analysts.

Styleclick.com handles e-commerce for more than 200

vendors, offering more than 6,000 products in 93 different e-commerce categories such as

clothing and jewelry.

The company's business is based on a revenue-share model,

where Styleclick.com usually keeps about 5 percent of the gross transaction, Vecchione

said. Styleclick.com also handles fulfillment for many companies, he added.

Vecchione will be CEO of the new company, Styleclick. ISN

chief operating officer Bill Lane will be president and vice chairman, ISN chief financial

officer Ed Zinser will be COO and Styleclick.com CFO Barry Hall will maintain that title.

USA doesn't plan to fold its Home Shopping Network venture

or HSN.com into the new company, USA Networks vice chairman Victor Kaufman told analysts.

"We like maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit within the context of separate public

companies," he said.

The deal was announced last Tuesday. That day,

Styleclick.com's share price closed at $14.25, down $3.25 (19 percent) from $17.50 at

Monday's close. The next day, it ticked down to $13.94.

USA's share price rose to $53.94 from $50.50 last Tuesday

on the news, up 7 percent, but it fell back to $51.50 the next day.