Study: MDU Subs Ripe for DBS Defection

Cable operators should start paying more attention to

multiple-dwelling unit subscribers, despite the added costs, or they risk losing them to

direct-broadcast satellite companies, according to researcher Steve Liebmann.

In a presentation at the recent DBS Summit, Liebmann noted

that MDU residents (also known as apartment, co-op or condo dwellers) represent about 25

percent of cable subscribers and a "very attractive and largely underserved market

for DBS."

What's more, Liebmann said, research that he did with

consultant Howard Horowitz for their annual "Digital/DBS Study" suggested that

targeting the 75 percent of MDU households with annual incomes of more than $25,000 can

yield penetration rates exceeding those for single-family households.

According to Liebmann's and Horowitz's survey of

cable-subscribing households that live in MDUs, more customers in apartments (15 percent)

said they would likely buy satellite dishes in the next six months than residents of

single-family homes (13 percent), after being informed of the features that are available

with DBS.

"The lesson is that it's in the cable

operator's interest to find ways to make MDUs work economically," Liebmann said,

"because they may find that a good portion of their customer base has defected."

Cable operators acknowledged that while MDUs represent an

economic challenge -- because of payments that have to be made to owners of buildings and

the effort involved in dealing with building managers -- competition from DBS has

increased the attention that MDUs are now getting.

Cable One has recently begun to hire specialists to work

with MDUs, said Jerry McKenna, vice president of strategic marketing for the MSO.

"We're starting programs to [give incentive to

building] managers to bring customers in quickly, because there's a fair amount of

turnover," McKenna said.

Cable One has also begun to treat renters as priority

customers, he added, by offering them incentives like free installation and previews of

pay services. "We want to make them feel more wanted," McKenna said, "and

expose them to a broad array of products."

Another MSO marketer said, "You have to pay more to

get in the door [for MDU subscribers], but we know that we have to make it work, because

we know that we could lose them."

Ironically, Liebmann's research found that while 23

percent of MDU subscribers rated their cable operator as "excellent," only 20

percent of single-family customers did the same.