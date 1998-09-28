Study: Internet Homes Watching More TV

A recent study conducted by Nielsen Media Research for

Discovery Networks U.S. showed that the Internet has less impact on television viewing

than originally thought.

And although this has cable-television executives

rejoicing, not everyone was convinced that the data were accurate.

According to the study, which measured television

viewership in homes with Internet access, households-using-television levels increased 1.8

percent in Internet homes during the fall of 1997, compared with the same period in 1996.

During primetime, HUT levels were up 1.2 percent in

Internet households, while they were flat in overall TV households. During the fringe time

period (Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Internet-home viewing levels rose 1.1

percent, compared with a 0.7 percent increase in total TV households.

More striking, however, was the fact that upscale Internet

households ($50,000-plus in annual income) had total-day and primetime viewing increases

of 3.3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. In addition, television viewing by people

aged 12 to 24 dropped by nearly 7 percent during the period.

Discovery analyzed the television-viewing levels of 389

homes with Internet access during the fall of 1997, compared with viewing levels during

the prior year, when about 40 percent of those homes would not have had Internet access.

Bob Igiel, executive vice president of Young & Rubicam

in New York, doubted that any of the Discovery-commissioned study would be useful, based

on the small sample taken.

"No conclusions can be reached by sampling 389

people," Igiel said. "I don't think that's an indication of anything.

It's illogical to think that the time that you have to spend on the Internet

wouldn't impact on some television viewing. It may not, but it's

counterintuitive."

Despite Igiel's comments, most cable executives were

pleased with the study's results. And although young viewers were watching less TV in

general, many in the cable industry believe that they are watching more cable networks and

fewer broadcast stations.

Betsy Frank, executive vice president of research at MTV

Networks, said that although she has not seen the entire study, she was pleased with the

preliminary results.

She added that in a similar study conducted by MTVN earlier

this year, it was found that the teen market -- the one most sought after by advertisers

-- is increasingly moving to cable networks.

"Kids and teens are the greatest multitaskers,"

Frank said. "They are more likely to use multiple media forms. Even though the

technology concepts are in the future, that behavior is here today."

Ingrid Gorman, director of programming research for

Discovery, cited another Nielsen study -- Nielsen's "Total Sources Viewing

Report" -- which showed that cable drew higher ratings and shares among teens than

broadcast did on a total-day basis in November 1997, the same period during which

Discovery's Internet study was conducted.

According to the Total Sources Viewing Report, broadcast

affiliates had a 1.4 percent rating and a 29 percent share among teens, while cable had a

1.7 percent rating and a 35 percent share.

And there are reams of research to back up the claim that

cable networks have a high percentage of young viewers. Franks pointed to a study

conducted by MTVN that asked children which channel they turned to first. An overwhelming

majority answered Nickelodeon, the children's network owned by MTVN.

"Here, we have a habit that kids are growing up

with," Frank said. "They are more comfortable with more channels and more

choices."

How that will translate into advertising dollars remains to

be seen. And not everyone is convinced that the Internet isn't taking away viewers

from both broadcast and cable.

Jon Mandel, senior vice president of Grey Advertising Inc.

in New York, said the 12-to-24 age group is one of the most difficult demographic

categories to accurately measure. Mandel also expressed some doubt that kids are turning

more to cable networks over broadcast.

"You've got some really serious research issues

when you research that demographic," Mandel said. "Name me a parent who knows

what their kids are doing at this very moment.

"This is not a cable-versus-network issue,"

Mandel added. "It is types of programming. Kids don't care if they're

watching network or cable. They have no allegiance to any cable network or broadcast

network."