Strong Women Alliance Slates 'Operator Conversations' Event on May 26
By MCN Staff
Zoom gathering 'Spill the Tea' open for registration
The Strong Women Alliance has slated as a Zoom event "Spill the Tea: Conversations with Operators," intended as an opportunity to catch up after a long year and to spotlight leadership, service and resilience. It will take place Wednesday, May 26, 5-6 p.m. EST.
The event, with no admission charge, features an all-star lineup of panelists in the pay-TV realm: Emma Brackett, VP of Content & Programming, at DirectTV; Chris Fenger, EVP and COO at RCN, Grande and WAVE; Camille Joseph, Group VP of State Gov’t Affairs, East Division, Charter Communications; Jose Velez Silva, VP of Multicultural Marketing, Comcast, and Rebecca Simpson, Executive Director, International Video Strategy, Comcast. Moderators are Burke Berendes, partner, at Condista, and Iris Gonzalez, public affairs, also at Condista.
To register, RSVP here or email info@strongwomenvote.com
