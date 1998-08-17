Stewart Takes Over Daily Show Reins

New York -- Comedy Central recruited comedian and MTV:

Music Television veteran Jon Stewart to take over Craig Kilborn's anchor slot at The

Daily Show, locking him in with a four-year deal estimated at more than $6 million.

At a press conference here last week, Comedy Central

officials said Stewart will start his new gig in January -- not only as host-anchor, but

also working as a writer and co-executive producer of The Daily Show.

Both Comedy Central president Doug Herzog and Eileen Katz,

senior vice president of programming, said Stewart was their first choice to replace

former ESPN anchor Kilborn, who is leaving to take over Tom Snyder's seat on

CBS' The LateLate Show with Tom Snyder.

"There was only one name that came up" when

Kilborn said he was leaving, according to Herzog. "We found the most talented free

agent in the market."

Added Stewart, "I always had my eye on [The Daily

Show]."

Kilborn's contract with Comedy Central expires at the

end of August 1999. At the Television Critics Association summer tour in July, Herzog said

he might be willing to let Kilborn go early if the network had his replacement lined up,

which will likely happen -- although not before January.

Last week, Herzog said details about some kind of

settlement regarding Kilborn's contract were being hashed out.

"We are trying to work out things amicably with our

friends at CBS," Herzog said.

According to a CBS spokesman, "The conversations on

when Craig can start at CBS are ongoing."

Under questioning by reporters, Stewart conceded that it

was ironic that he was taking over the job of the man who is replacing Snyder. That's

because at one point, Stewart was considered the talent who would be taking over for

Snyder. Stewart had a deal with David Letterman's Worldwide Pants production company

to do a late-night show for CBS, but it never came to fruition.

"That is kind of funny," Stewart said.

"It's musical chairs. There are only five of these jobs available."

But Stewart said he was glad to be coming to a job where

"I don't feel like I'm pushing the host out."

Stewart made his name hosting an MTV talk show, which Katz

produced for MTV before coming to Comedy Central. Stewart -- who, at one point, hosted

Comedy Central's Short Attention Span Theater -- went on to do a syndicated

late-night talk show, which was canceled in 1995.

Asked why he was returning to cable, Stewart quipped,

"I value my anonymity."

The Daily Show's ratings are up about 75 percent

from last August, averaging a 0.7 compared with a 0.4, according to Nielsen Media Research

data supplied by Comedy Central. That's about 416,000 homes.

At some point, Comedy Central would like to extend The

Daily Show, which airs at 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, to five nights, Herzog

said.

At one time, speculation was that Stewart, who played

himself on The Larry Sanders Show, would actually continue that Home Box Office

franchise by replacing the Sanders character as host of the fictional talk show when Garry

Shandling left the series. But that never happened.

It appears unlikely that Kilborn will be able to take his

"Five Questions" bit to CBS, according to Madeleine Smithberg, executive

producer of The Daily Show, since she described it as the intellectual property of

Comedy Central.

But Stewart said his preference was to do everything

possible to give The Daily Show his own stamp.

"Whenever you go into a new situation, you want to

give it your own identity," he said.

Stewart's January start at Comedy Central will be

fairly closely timed to the publication of his book, Naked Pictures of Famous People,

in September, and to the December release of two feature films that he is starring in: Dancing

Around Architecture, with Gillian Anderson and Sean Connery; and The Faculty.