Status Quo Election Helps Cable

Washington -- The Democrats' surprising surge in last

week's congressional elections failed to change one essential element for cable:

Republicans maintained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

And that's the only news that really mattered to a

cable industry that is just five months away from deregulation.

Had the Democrats taken back the House, the story today

would be much different. For example, Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), a major sponsor of the

1992 Cable Act, would have returned as chairman of the House Telecommunications

Subcommittee.

"It was not a significant election with regard to how

Congress is going to vote for the next two years," said Steven Effros, president of

the Cable Telecommunications Association (CATA).

Cable-industry sources said last week that unless cable

operators were really aggressive with rate hikes, the March 31 sunset on upper-tier rates

should come and go without a political upheaval.

"We have been put on notice, obviously by the

leadership in both houses, that we need to be very careful about price increases,"

said Decker Anstrom, president of the National Cable Television Association. "That

issue certainly hasn't gone away or changed in any way by what happened

Tuesday."

"If the cable industry makes big mistakes with regard

to rate decisions over the next couple of months, we're still going to have a

problem," Effros added.

The Nov. 3 election -- while leaving Republicans with 223

seats, five fewer than they had going in -- failed to upset the lineup of key players on

telecommunications policy. The Senate elections, which left unchanged the

Republicans' 55-45 majority, also produced a status quo in terms of key

telecommunications players.