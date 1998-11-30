Starz! Will Launch Two More Services
By Staff
Englewood, Colo. -- Encore Media Group LLC will launch its
fourth and fifth channels of Starz! next spring, the company announced.
The company will add Starz! Cinema and Starz! Family,
Encore said.
The two new first-run premium channels, which will debut in
May, will form the Starz! Five Pack when added to Starz!, Starz!2 and BET Movies/Starz!.
Starz! Cinema is aimed at movie buffs, and subscribers can
expect to see such critically acclaimed films on it as The Sweet Hereafter, The Boxer,
Sling Blade and The Wings of the Dove.
Starz! Family is being positioned as the only premium movie
channel showing 100 percent family movies, with the tagline "Starz! Family
First in Family Movies."
Starz! Family will showcase such family-friendly films as Liar
Liar with Jim Carrey, Lost in Space with William Hurt and Jack with
Robin Williams.
In a similar strategy, Home Box Office also has a multiplex
service called HBO Family, which the premium service is expanding in February by adding
original programming.
Starz! Family and Starz Cinema will be offered free to
those who have a Starz! subscription.
