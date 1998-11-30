Starz! Will Launch Two More Services

Englewood, Colo. -- Encore Media Group LLC will launch its

fourth and fifth channels of Starz! next spring, the company announced.

The company will add Starz! Cinema and Starz! Family,

Encore said.

The two new first-run premium channels, which will debut in

May, will form the Starz! Five Pack when added to Starz!, Starz!2 and BET Movies/Starz!.

Starz! Cinema is aimed at movie buffs, and subscribers can

expect to see such critically acclaimed films on it as The Sweet Hereafter, The Boxer,

Sling Blade and The Wings of the Dove.

Starz! Family is being positioned as the only premium movie

channel showing 100 percent family movies, with the tagline "Starz! Family

First in Family Movies."

Starz! Family will showcase such family-friendly films as Liar

Liar with Jim Carrey, Lost in Space with William Hurt and Jack with

Robin Williams.

In a similar strategy, Home Box Office also has a multiplex

service called HBO Family, which the premium service is expanding in February by adding

original programming.

Starz! Family and Starz Cinema will be offered free to

those who have a Starz! subscription.