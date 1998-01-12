Starrcade Sets WCW Wrestling Record

World Championship Wrestling continues to astound and

surprise the pay-per-view industry.

Operators said buy-rates for the organization's Dec. 28

'Starrcade' PPV event nearly doubled those for the highest WCW event to date, making it

one of the highest-performing wrestling events ever.

In fact, the show, which earned a preliminary 1.9 percent

buy-rate, was the third-biggest PPV event of 1997, besting November's Evander

Holyfield-Michael Moorer heavyweight championship fight, according to Request Television.

The show, which pitted former World Wrestling Federation

wrestler Hulk Hogan against WCW staple Sting, was aided by a yearlong story-line buildup,

which WCW exploited on its Monday Night Nitro weekly wrestling event on Turner

Network Television, said Jay Hassman, director of PPV for WCW. The event's 600,000 to

625,000 buys bested WCW's previous high of approximately 500,000 buys, set in October.

At a suggested retail price of $29.95, Starrcade grossed

about $18 million.

'This was the biggest event in the history of the WCW,'

Hassman said. 'It exceeded our expectations.'

Coaxial Communications more than doubled its normal

buy-rate for WCW events with Starrcade. While the system averages 500 buys for wrestling

events, Starrcademanaged to pull in a record 1,247 buys, said Gregg Graff, senior

vice president of programming and marketing for the company.

'The WCW did a good job of building up enough of a story

line to draw significant attention to the event,' Graff said.

Request is projecting a 1.8 percent buy-rate for the event,

said Hugh Panero, president of the network. Only June's Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight

and April's Oscar De La Hoya-Pernell Whitaker bout drew higher buy-rates than Starrcade,

he added.

'The event ... tops every wrestling event for the past six

years,' Panero said.

Starrcade capped a breakthrough year for WCW. Performing in

the shadows of the more established WWF for years, WCW has come into its own with a mix of

strong story lines and marquee personalities -- most of whom are defectors from the WWF.

'The story line that they've been running, along with our

marketing efforts and those of the operators and the WCW, has made the WCW successful,'

Panero said. 'They've come up with some formula over the last year to make their event

popular.'

Hassman said the company expects to continue its winning

formula to develop strong events for the industry in 1998.

Meanwhile, the WWF has already generated major interest

with its announcement that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will appear on its March

'Wrestlemania' event. The WWF has not officially said what role Tyson will play, but

published reports have said that the boxer will serve as referee in one of the main

matches.

While Tyson, the biggest draw in the history of PPV, will

undoubtedly increase interest in the show, some industry observers are concerned that his

appearance could hurt the chances for his reinstatement into boxing.

Tyson is due to appeal in July the Nevada State Athletic

Commission's lifetime ban from boxing, which he earned after biting Evander Holyfield's

ear during their June bout. It was expected that if Tyson kept out of trouble and kept a

low profile, he would be awarded his boxing license.

'They [the athletic commission] had the impression that he

would maintain a low profile,' said Anthony Carter Paige, a boxing analyst. 'It may be a

balloon to see if the public is ready to accept him again, but if he's really serious

about a boxing career, he should just lay low.'

'Hopefully, he doesn't do anything stupid that would

further jeopardize his boxing career,' said one top 10 operator. 'He could still have a

more prosperous future in PPV boxing than he can in PPV wrestling.'

Representatives from the WWF could not be reached for

comment at press time.