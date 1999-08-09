Starpower Gets 15-Year Md. Franchise

Montgomery County, Md., one of the wealthiest areas in the

nation, moved last week to introduce competition into its local cable-television market.

After months of wrangling, it awarded a 15-year franchise

to Starpower Communications, a joint venture between Pepco Communications LLC -- a wholly

owned affiliate of Potomac Electric Power Co. -- and Princeton, N.J.-based RCN Corp.

The franchise allows Starpower to compete for some 240,000

affluent cable subscribers currently serviced by Cable TV Montgomery, a unit of Prime

Communications.

Montgomery County cable administrator Jane Lawton said

introducing competition into the cable market was a reaction to cable rates that have

risen more than 40 percent in the past three years, including a 7 percent hike last month.

Combined with franchises in the District of Columbia and

Gaithersburg, Md., Starpower will access about 500,000 households in the Washington, D.C.,

area.

CTM, which originally opposed the franchise, withdrew its

objections after local officials addressed the company's concerns about plans to cut

Starpower a deal with fewer requirements than those imposed on the incumbent.

"I can't say we got 100 percent of what we wanted, but

our concerns were heard," Prime Communications senior vice president Harris Bass

said.

Under the franchise proposed originally, Starpower's

network would have only covered 40 percent of the county, but it would have reached 60

percent of its 900,000 residents. CTM, meanwhile, operates under a franchise requiring a

build-out of the entire county.

Under an amended deal, Starpower's network must reach 62

percent of the 320,000 households passed by CTM within four years and 89 percent within

six years.

"If you're going to introduce competition, you have to

make sure that the playing field is as level as you can make it," Bass said.

However, officials did not address concerns that Pepco's

stake in Starpower may lead it to offer its affiliate more favorable terms when it comes

to access to its electrical poles.

Meanwhile, Starpower general manager Anthony Peduto said

the operator will offer subscribers a 94-channel basic lineup, or 50 percent more than the

incumbent, along with optional premium services, 12 pay-per-view channels and unlimited,

two-way, high-speed Internet services.

CTM, meanwhile, has launched a $65 million upgrade of its

network that will reach 60,000 households by year's end. "We're going to fight for

every customer," Bass said.