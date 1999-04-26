Starpower Faces Franchise Fight Near D.C.

Starpower Communications may be just weeks away from

obtaining a franchise that would allow it to cherry-pick cable customers in the

nation's eighth-wealthiest county.

Officials in Montgomery County, Md., have until the end of

May to act on county executive Douglas M. Duncan's recommendation that Starpower be

allowed to operate in competition against Prime Communications, which owns incumbent

operator Cable TV Montgomery.

The proposed franchise authorizes Starpower -- a joint

venture between RCN Corp. and power utility Potomac Electric Power Co. -- to build a

network capable of delivering cable, Internet and telephone services to 14 of 20

municipalities inside the county.

There's the rub, said CTM executives, who oppose any

deal limiting Starpower's network to just 40 percent of the county's territory,

but allowing it to reach 60 percent of its 900,000 residents, while CTM has a franchise

that calls for a build-out and upgrade of the entire county.

"Our position is simple: We understand the desire for

competition," Prime Communications senior vice president Harris Bass said. "But

we'd like to see a level playing field on issues of competitive franchises."

Cable administrator Jayne Lawton admitted that Starpower

would not be required to serve some less densely populated areas. But she insisted that

CTM would not lose money by continuing to service those customers.

"Our financial surveys show that even those areas are

profitable," Lawton said. "And I don't think that you have to guarantee a

company maximum profits."

Moreover, Lawton said, "Accommodations had to be made

to encourage competition" in a county where cable costs have skyrocketed by 43

percent in the past three years, including an announced 7 percent hike in basic rates set

for July.

"There's been no holding back, no

restraint," she said. "It's absurd to think that we wouldn't do

everything that we could to get competition in here."

Lawton said CTM is being "disingenuous" in its

arguments, since its own franchise allows it to negotiate a reduction in its franchise

fees if a competitor comes in and captures 10 percent of the market while paying less than

Prime.

"And they knew that Starpower was coming" when

they negotiated that language, she added.

However, Bass contended, an unbalanced playing field would

result in price increases in the less densely populated portions of the county -- areas

historically subsidized by higher prices in the parts of Montgomery County that Starpower

will now be targeting.

"As competition develops, those subsidies will go

away," he said.

And while the company may pursue the provisions in its

franchise granting it financial "relief" in the face of competition, Bass

admitted that the county did bow to the MSO's arguments on issues ranging from

construction-performance bonds to property and liability coverage.

"They listened and realized that we made some good

points," he said.