Star Directs Basu to Focus on Indian DTH

New Delhi, India -- News Corp.'s Star TV India

redeployed its top executive to spearhead the company's direct-to-home efforts in

that market.

Rathikant Basu, formerly CEO of Star TV India, was named

chairman last week of News Corp.'s India Sky Broadcasting joint venture with Hughes

Ispat, the local unit of Hughes Electronics Corp.

Basu's appointment is News Corp.'s latest effort

to push a DTH launch in India, where it has been stymied by bureaucratic red tape and one

failed partnership plan.

ISkyB and Hughes Ispat have confirmed an agreement to

invest $200 million in an Indian DTH service as part of the joint venture that they inked

in January. That agreement came just after Star and India's Zee Telefilms ended

merger talks that would have seen them jointly operate a DTH platform.

Star TV India's longtime marketing chief, Peter

Mukherejea, is expected to replace Basu as CEO of that company. Basu couldn't be

reached for comment.

Basu -- who headed Indian state broadcaster Doordarshan

prior to joining Star TV India -- has a formidable task ahead of him, even though Indian

information and broadcasting minister Pramod Mahajan has taken a more favorable stance

toward DTH than his predecessors had.

Some of India's most powerful media companies --

including Zee TV, Modi Entertainment Group and Hindujas Group -- succeeded in lobbying

Mahajan to institute a six-month moratorium, which ends in June, on the launch of any DTH

service in India. All of those groups hope to launch their own DTH platforms, and Modi has

already signed an agreement with Loral Space & Communications Ltd. for such a service.

Their lobbying was widely seen as an effort to stall ISkyB,

which is much more prepared for a commercial DTH rollout.

At the same time, Basu's three-year contract with Star

TV ends in October, and all of the company's Indian operations are under considerable

cost pressures. ISkyB, for its part, invested $80 million in its first year of operation,

which began in 1996.

What's more, four Star TV executives who are known to

be close to Basu were let go by the company as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

All of this is not to say that Basu hasn't gotten a

hand in some areas. Hughes Ispat is a joint venture between Hughes and Ispat, a local

industrial concern. And India's Mittals family, which owns Ispat, is known to be very

close to Mahajan. Such ties could be important in a country where personal relationships

carry a lot of weight.

At the same time, Star TV's Hong Kong-based CEO, Gary

Davey, who was here last week to usher in the changes, met with Indian Prime Minister Atal

Behari Vajapayee. It is speculated that DTH was one of the media issues that they

discussed.