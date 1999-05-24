Sprints ION in Va. Sees Consumer DSL Launch

Sprint Corp. made its

long-awaited move into the local broadband marketplace last

week, launching a DSL service in Charlottesville, Va.,

closely patterned to the emerging consumer-oriented G.Lite

platform.

Confirming that its ION

(Interactive On-Demand Network) initiative is not limited to

the business market, the carrier took several steps to

ensure that its first foray into digital-subscriber-line

offerings was competitive with cable's consumer offerings,

said Greg Crosby, assistant vice president for

high-speed-data products at Sprint's

local-telecommunications division.

"We're doing this

somewhat differently from the way most of the Bell operating

companies have gone about launching DSL," Crosby said.

"Our product is much more than fast access."

Sprint is taking advantage of

its high-speed IP (Internet protocol) backbone and its

strategic positioning of local caching servers to facilitate

delivery of content and applications at high speeds on an

end-to-end basis, he noted.

Bell companies, barred from

the long-distance business, must rely on third parties for

this kind of support, which most have been hesitant to do

for cost concerns.Sprint is also developing a

broadband-content portal with Internet-service-provider

partner EarthLink Network Inc. "We're installing

software at the PC [personal computer] that includes a

customized browser and a broadband-portal window with video

that links to enhanced content," Crosby said.

Content partners, to be

announced over the next 30 to 60 days, include

interactive-games and packaged-software suppliers, as well

as sites running enhanced video clips. Eventually, the

company plans to offer longer-form videos and other elements

in a pay-per-view mode, Crosby said.

Nearly one year has passed

since Sprint first announced its ION initiative, which it

said would deliver an integrated package of voice, data and

multimedia services to consumer and business markets

nationwide in a direct challenge to AT&T Corp.'s cable

agenda.

While Sprint has moved into

commercial delivery of high-end integrated services to

several large corporations, it has held back from consumer

and small-business high-speed-access markets, despite

wide-scale DSL launches by other telcos and competitive

local-exchange carriers.

But now, the rollout pace

will be rapid in markets where Sprint owns the local network

(representing about 7.5 million lines in 18 states) and in

markets where it will install DSL facilities at other

carriers' central offices, Crosby said.

Plans call for additional

launches this year in Las Vegas and communities in the

Orlando, Fla., and Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan areas over

Sprint-owned networks, and in Denver, Kansas City and

Seattle over other networks.

By the end of 2000, Sprint

intends to have DSL services up and running in 20 more

cities where it is the local carrier and in 35 of the top

metropolitan service areas served by other local carriers,

Crosby said.

The baseline ADSL

(asymmetrical DSL) Charlottesville service delivers data at

512 kilobits per second downstream and 128 kbps in the

return path, at $42.99 per month for transport.

Pasadena, Calif.-based

EarthLink, of which Sprint owns 30 percent, provides

Internet-access services for an additional $10 per month,

raising the price to $52.99. That includes a "broadband

portal" meant to support access to enhanced content,

Crosby said.

Sprint also offers a

1.5-megabit-per-second/384-kbps ADSL service for $75.99 per

month, including EarthLink's component. And it offers a

640-kbps symmetrical service for businesses at $129.99 with

Internet access or $99.99 for remote local-area-network

extensions without Internet access.

The ADSL components closely

match the capabilities of the G.Lite standard, which was

designed to expand ADSL coverage and to accommodate

"splitterless" connections over existing in-home

wiring.

Alcatel Alsthom, the supplier

for the Charlottesville and other early Sprint LTD rollouts,

is already delivering splitterless systems, although they

aren't completely compliant with G.Lite as yet, Crosby

noted.

"We're definitely going

to move to G.Lite when it's available," he added.

Sprint's primary supplier for the ION networks, including

the DSL component, will be Cisco Systems Inc. once that

company has G.Lite gear available. Alcatel could be a

secondary supplier over the long term, Crosby added.

Sprint will take feedback

from customers this year to determine usage patterns and

speed requirements going forward. But it expects the

G.Lite-based service to look a lot like the Charlottesville

offering.

If it turns out that

full-screen, 30-frame-per-second video requiring a 1-mbps

(or faster) connection is hugely popular, the company might

place greater emphasis on higher speed, Crosby said.

Separately, EarthLink is

pushing broadband-content development through as MSO Charter

Communications' ISP, EarthLink spokesman Kurt Rahn said.

"We look on DSL and

cable data as complementary factors in our broadband

agenda," he added.EarthLink began working with Charter

before Sprint invested in the ISP last year, but it didn't

sign on as Charter's systemwide ISP until after the Sprint

deal closed last fall.

EarthLink has yet to decide

what will happen when Sprint and Charter offer high-speed

services in the same market, Rahn said.

EarthLink is among the top

five consumer ISPs, with well over 1 million subscribers --

well behind category leader America Online Inc., which has

about 16 million subscribers.

Sprint wants DSL to be

available to as many people as possible in the markets it

serves, rather than limiting deployment to certain pockets,

Crosby noted.

The company also plans to put

newly acquired wireless cable markets to use in support of

ION, which will eventually include IP voice in the data

stream.

"DSL is the core ION

technology, but we'll use other means, as well," Crosby

said.