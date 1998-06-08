Sprint Vows One-Phone-Line Approach To New Services

Sprint Corp. last week trumpeted a vision long on claims

but short on details as to how it would enter the local business- and residential-access

markets using technology that eliminates traditional switching requirements.

Charging that today's mix of multiprotocol voice and data

networks "is a mess," Sprint chairman and CEO William Esrey said his company

would deploy a "revolutionary new set of technology advances" to deliver

services "that will change how homes and businesses communicate."

But he and other Sprint executives, as well as their

suppliers, left unclear how their approach differs significantly from those of many other

carriers that are looking at the same service opportunities. Sprint said it will rely

heavily on wide-scale use of unbundled telco lines to carry ADSL

(asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line) services.

Later this year, Esrey said, Sprint will begin offering to

large business customers a full suite of broadband services based on the carrier's

"Integrated On-Demand Network" (ION). Sprint will use customer-premises gateways

supplied by Cisco Systems Inc. to combine voice and data signals into a single-cell-based

ATM (asynchronous-transfer-mode) stream for transport over the local fiber, ADSL or

wireless link, depending on which facilities Sprint chooses to use at a given location.

This approach, by putting voice calls into data format at

the premises, allows the carrier to use a new type of wide-area ATM-edge switch from Cisco

to interface with its regional and long-haul backbones without passing through traditional

circuit switches.

The new edge switches are among several components that

Cisco introduced last week to support carrier-class delivery of IP (Internet-protocol)

services, as well as all of the other types of service that are typically formatted into

the 53-byte cell framework used in ATM switches.

While Sprint is the first carrier to announce a commitment

to commercial use of the equipment, other Cisco customers, including U S West

Communications and GTE Corp., are giving it a hard look.

"U S West is very interested in the Cisco MGX 8800

wide-area switch, given its high-speed architecture and the wide variety of interfaces

supported," said Wayne Roiger, principal network architect for U S West Interprise

Networking, which is in the process of launching ADSL services in major markets throughout

the carrier's operating territories. "We plan to test it as soon as possible."

GTE is looking at the architecture, as well, noted Steven

Blumenthal, vice president and general manager of GTE Internetworking's infrastructure

group, which is evolving its data network to an all-IP architecture that will eventually

be used to carry voice, as well as data signals.

"We've been working pretty closely with Cisco to

understand the technology," he said. "Our goal is to deploy it in some standard

form."

The Cisco technology that integrates ATM and IP, known as

"tag switching," is the foundation for an emerging standard, MPLS (multiprotocol

layer switching), which eliminates much of the processing of packet-header information in

both routers and ATM switches.

The new edge switch represents a new level of integration

between ATM and IP, going beyond previous Cisco implementations of tag switching to better

exploit the directory intelligence within the IP domain, said Kevin DeNuccio, vice

president of service-provider operations at Cisco.

"We use the IP intelligence layer to create a

directory-enabled network that recognizes who the end-users are and what services they are

authorized to receive," DeNuccio said, explaining how the Sprint implementation will

work. "The terminology distinguishing ATM from IP is getting cloudy as we move to

this new level of integration."

Indeed, that cloudiness showed up in Sprint's press

presentation covering the bandwidth-on-demand capabilities of its new network, especially

as it applies to residential services, which, the carrier said, it will begin offering in

the second half of 1999.

A video clip depicting a family's use of the

"unlimited bandwidth" of the all-ATM network showed how the network would

allocate the throughput necessary to accommodate whatever level of phone and personal

computer usage is in play at a given moment, suggesting that voice calls would be mixed in

with the ATM data feed over the ADSL link.

But ADSL systems, such as what Cisco is supplying to

Sprint, are designed to carry circuit-switched POTS (plain old telephone service) over the

same line with the ATM data flow, avoiding the costly process of converting telephony

signals at the premises to the ATM format.

When asked how this division between voice and data squared

with the vision of flexible bandwidth assignment for all services, including voice, over

the ATM-access link, Sprint officials said their approach envisions putting the voice on

the ATM channel at the customer premises.

However, DeNuccio said, such integration might be

cost-effective in the enterprise environment, where multiple voice lines feeding a PBX

(private-branch exchange) are combined with data at the ATM gateway. But, he added, the

preferred approach on the residential side will be to packetize voice circuits at a

central point using an IP voice-gateway server, which can then feed the edge switch with

IP voice packets for connection into the Sprint broadband metropolitan-area network.

"My take at the high level is that this is a

significant migration from the circuit switch to packet-based implementation of IP at the

edge of the network," DeNuccio said.

In stressing the importance of ATM as the controlling

factor in setting quality of service and other parameters for all signals, including

voice, Sprint executives appeared to dispute the advantages of directly feeding IP signals

into SONET (synchronous optical network) links from high-speed routers. This was advocated

in a recent presentation at the Networld+Interop conference in Las Vegas by Vab Goel,

principal network-design engineer at Sprint's Internet-engineering unit.

"Packet over SONET scales from 155 megabits [per

second] to 2.4 gigabits [per second]," Goel said. "Two or three years ago,

people thought that in order to move data that fast, you needed ATM or gigabit Ethernet,

but that's no longer true."

The new Cisco edge switch is designed to support input and

output in either IP or ATM format, so that, if Sprint wants to, it can take the IP voice

packets from the IP voice-gateway server and directly feed them into SONET, rather than

first converting them to ATM, thereby saving bandwidth, along the lines advocated by Goel,

DeNuccio said.

When asked at the press conference whether Sprint would

follow this IP-over-SONET track with voice and other signals that are packetized to the IP

format, Kevin Bauer, president of Sprint's national-integrated-services unit, replied,

"That's getting beyond my area of technical expertise."

Such uncertainties surrounding the fundamentals of the

architecture to be deployed in the ION contrasted with Sprint's assertions that its

network would be uniquely effective in its ability to allocate whatever amount of

bandwidth is required for meeting customer needs on a moment-by-moment basis.

Sprint president and chief operating officer Ron LeMay said

this dynamic bandwidth-allocation capability -- combined with new network-management

efficiencies stemming from the use of proprietary software jointly developed by Bell

Communications Research and Sprint -- will cut the costs of delivering a voice call by 70

percent and the costs of provisioning new customers with all types of services by 60

percent to 80 percent.

But the costs of delivering the service when residential

service gets under way in the second half of 1999 will be such that Sprint will only be

able to target the 16 million or so households that are paying $110 per month or more for

combined communications services, LeMay said.

"We can deliver services in these price ranges,"

he added, declining to be more specific on pricing strategy.

Sprint officials asserted that the carrier would use

"splitterless" ADSL -- a plug-and-play version of the technology, topping out at

1.5 mbps -- to support consumer services. That leaves uncertain where it would find the

bandwidth to add video-on-demand entertainment to the service profile, although Sprint

said this would be part of the product mix.

Bellcore vice president and general manager John Boese

noted that the ADSL technology can be used at full strength to deliver signals at 7 mbps,

thereby accommodating video entertainment. But, he added, full-rate ADSL requires

installation of a second line in the home, in most cases, and it is not deliverable over a

much larger percentage of standard lines than is the case with splitterless ADSL, also

known as "ADSL.Lite."

The software that will run the ION is still under

development at Bellcore, Boese said. "We're not ready to discuss the details of how

the system works," he added.

Sprint is the third of the top three long-distance carriers

to announce plans for getting into the local-access business on a massive scale. So far,

AT&T Corp. and MCI Communications Corp. -- which, like Sprint, have CLEC operations in

place in some areas -- have failed to deliver on promises to move to wider-scale offerings

into the small-business and residential markets, although they continue to tout such plans

as key strategic goals.

"No company has been able to offer a complete

[broadband-access] strategy, until now," Esrey said. "This truly is the big bang

that expands the universe of what telecommunications can do in our homes and

businesses."