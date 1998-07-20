Sprint Suggests Cable Strategy

Chicago -- Sprint Corp.'s CEO and other top executives

responded last week to critics of their new broadband-access strategy, suggesting that

cable could offer an avenue into the consumer market, even if it takes new regulations to

open the way.

"We also hope to have network access through cable

companies," Sprint chairman and CEO William Esrey said, after listing some of the

limitations associated with depending on ADSL (asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line)

technology over telco lines.

In a speech delivered at the Internet World conference

here, he called DSL a "workable way to bring broadband to the home," but he made

it clear that his company would require other options, as well.

"Sprint's Integrated On-Demand Network [ION] is

compatible with cable modems," Esrey said. "That's clearly a plus not only

for Sprint and cable companies, but also for consumers."

Sprint officials noted that the company was looking for

partners, including MSOs, in its quest to achieve market access for its integrated voice,

data and video service platform. Moreover, Esrey and others inside Sprint indicated that

cable could also become an option through fiat if the rules were changed to match the

"unbundling" regime imposed on telephone companies by the Telecommunications Act

of 1996.

"The proposed AT&T [Corp.] acquisition of TCI

[Tele-Communications Inc.] would hurt competition unless the combined company is required

to offer unbundled access to the cable loop in the same manner that local phone companies

must allow access to telephone loops today," Esrey said.

"When unbundled cable loops become available, the

reshaping of communications can proceed in a way that truly safeguards and services the

customers' interests," he added.

The cable option, little mentioned in the original

announcement of Sprint's ION strategy a month-and-a-half ago, was a much more

prominent counterpoint to the concerns that Esrey raised about ADSL in this latest

discussion of Sprint's plans.

"One concern is that DSL links are still the province

of the regional phone companies, and that we will have to negotiate deals with them,"

he said.

Such dealmaking should be made easier by the unbundling

requirements and by competitive pressures on telcos: Competitive local-exchange carriers

are readying DSL service, and others are prepping fixed-wireless-access options, Esrey

said.

"ION is a facilities-based alternative," he said,

"so, rather than a threat, if the RBOCs [regional Bell operating companies] are

serious about opening their markets, they should view Sprint as an opportunity and a

partner."

But even if all goes well on the negotiation front -- and

Sprint said it now has metropolitan-network-access deals, but not local-access deals, with

Southwestern Bell, Ameritech Corp., GTE Corp. and BellSouth Corp. -- the long-distance

carrier still has to contend with the limited reach of ADSL.

Esrey said he was convinced that DSL would be available

over "as much as one-third" of all lines in the United States within two years,

which leaves two-thirds of the market to be accounted for either by waiting for more DSL

to deploy or by turning to other options.

Sprint officials indicated that they're counting on

market developments to drive any future bargaining with cable, suggesting that no serious

deals have been put on the table yet.

"As far as all of that is concerned, our access

options will be worked out in the marketplace, where the consumer will drive

activity," said Terri Morrow, assistant vice president of emerging markets for Sprint

Consumer Services.

Sprint plans to begin offering local services in the

high-end business sector later this year, following the completion of beta-trials with a

handful of big customers, with smaller businesses coming online in the first half of next

year and consumers in the second half, officials said.

The ION strategy calls for the use of new premises-mounted

integrated-service hubs equipped to combine voice, data and video signals into the cell

format of asynchronous transfer mode, with new router/switches that combine ATM and IP

(Internet-protocol) technology functioning in lieu of traditional circuit switches at the

network edge.

All voice traffic, including residential voice, will be

converted at the point of origin to IP-over-ATM, said Fred Harris, director of network

planning and design for Sprint Technology Services.

This is a clarification of earlier speculation by

executives at two of the key suppliers to Sprint's ION -- Bell Communications

Research and Cisco Systems Inc. -- that residential voice would be packetized not at the

premises, but at IP-voice-gateway servers at central switching points.

But even if Sprint customers' outgoing calls are

packetized at the premises, incoming calls will have to be packetized at the edge of the

Sprint network through IP-voice gateways, leaving open the question of how Sprint will

achieve toll-quality service in so short a time frame.

In recent interviews, Bellcore officials and a number of

executives affiliated with providers of IP-voice technology have suggested that it would

be 18 to 24 months before packet-voice service reaches parity with circuit voice,

including feature provisioning, as well as basic performance quality.

Sprint officials offered to explain in future briefings how

they planned to shorten the evolutionary process.

A spokeswoman said Sprint has solutions in the offing that

will be made public this fall.

Whatever such solutions turn out to be, the bandwidth

limitations of ADSL raised questions as to just how far the company could go in delivering

on the claim that, as Esrey put it, ION will support "a single communications torrent

with the raging power of a Niagara Falls."

The Universal ADSL Working Group -- the forum of carriers,

computer interests and vendors that has been seeking to make the technology more

consumer-friendly -- has opted for 1.5 megabits per second as the top rate for its

"ADSL.Lite" standard, with provisions for scaling rates down from that level

over lines that are longer or noisier than average.

Morrow said that while Sprint's aim was to ultimately

support multiple voice lines; video- and voice-enhanced "chat"; and game playing

and other interactive-video entertainment, as well as high-speed Internet access,

customers in the early phase of the rollout would be happy just getting a second line and

high-speed access. The key to the ION strategy, she added, is that the network itself will

be equipped to deliver on the full breadth of Sprint's claims, as the company finds

ways to offer more bandwidth over the last mile.

AT&T believes that it has found that means in cable.

Apparently, the cable industry can expect Sprint to come

its way in search of the same thing, although possibly in a less stock-friendly mode than

the acquisition route taken by its competitor.