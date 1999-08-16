Sprint Forms New Wireless Cable Unit

Sprint Communications Co. has formed a new division for its

wireless cable holdings in an effort to bring broadband Internet services via MMDS to

market faster.

After spending about $917.8 million to acquire five

wireless cable companies this year, Sprint created the Broadband Wireless Group, which

will build the facilities and develop the wireless-broadband services the company will

deliver over its nationwide fixed-wireless network.

Sprint has tapped Timothy Sutton, formerly vice president

of technology and corporate development, to head the new unit. Sutton will report to Kevin

Brauer, president of Sprint's National Integrated Services and Sprint Business units.

The company went on an acquisition binge earlier this year,

purchasing People's Choice TV Corp. (PCTV), American Telecasting Inc., Transworld

Telecommunications Inc., VideotronUSA and WBS America LLC in deals valued at a combined

$917.8 million.

Sprint said it plans to use the

multichannel-multipoint-distribution-services spectrum of those companies to provide

customer connections to its Integrated On-Demand Network (ION), which will be launched in

35 markets this year.

The purchases give Sprint up to 200 megahertz of spectrum

in more than 65 markets covering more than 30 million households.

Spokesman Russ Robinson said that although all of the deals

have not been finalized yet, they are expected to close by October. He added that Sprint

expects to begin rolling out its fixed-wireless ION service in early 2000.

Robinson said Sprint will go head-to-head against

cable-modem and digital-subscriber-line services right from the outset. He added that

because many of the required towers are already built, the MMDS-based service will be

quicker, cheaper and more reliable than cable and regional Bell operating company

offerings.

Although pricing for the service has not yet been

determined, Robinson pointed to PCTV's existing high-speed-data service,

"SpeedChoice," which is priced at $54.95 per month, including all necessary

equipment, in Phoenix. SpeedChoice offers downstream speeds of 1.5 megabits per second and

upstream rates of 256 kilobits per second.

DSL offerings vary across the country, but on average, they

offer speeds of between 640 kbps and 7.6 mbps for between $49.95 and $200 per month.

Cable-modem service is primarily offered for about $40 per month.

"We haven't decided on the pricing yet, but it

has to be competitive with [cable and] DSL," Robinson said.

He added that although the company has not yet determined

how much it will spend on the build-out, most of those funds will be used for marketing

the service.

"We're going to do a lot of regional

marketing," Robinson said. "We will have regional marketing and service units in

each of the 65 markets."

Robinson added that Sprint also intends to bring on the

existing staffs of the companies it is acquiring -- totaling about 800 people -- and it

will have about 100 people in its Kansas City, Mo., headquarters devoted to the BWG.

According to Sprint, the BWG will be responsible for

building a broadband-fixed-wireless network in these markets and bringing to market a

high-speed Internet service for homes and businesses that will compete with similar

offerings from cable operators, RBOCs and competitive local-exchange carriers.

In addition, the BWG will work with Sprint's Consumer

Services Group, Sprint Business and other parts of its National Integrated Services unit

to roll out Sprint ION over the wireless infrastructure.

"To make the most of our significant investment in

broadband spectrum, we must get to market and begin winning customers as soon as

possible," Brauer said in a prepared statement. "This new organization is

designed to retain the entrepreneurial culture and ability to move quickly that the

companies we are purchasing bring to us, while at the same time leveraging Sprint's

existing resources."

Sprint also plans to use some of the management teams from

its wireless acquisitions to help further that strategy.

"We think that there is a lot of talent in the

companies we are buying, and we intend to use it as the nucleus of our new

organization," Sutton said in a prepared statement.