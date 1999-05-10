Sprint Buys More Wireless Spectrum

Sprint Corp. continued its acquisition binge in the

wireless cable market, agreeing to purchase VideotronUSA and Transworld Telecommunications

Inc. in deals valued at $210 million.

Sprint agreed to purchase 100 percent of the outstanding

capital stock of VideotronUSA, a subsidiary of Montreal-based Le Groupe Videótron Itée,

for $180 million. The long-distance carrier will also purchase Transworld for $30 million.

VideotronUSA owns wireless licenses covering 6.4 million

homes in Tampa, Fla.; and Greenville, S.C. The company also owns a majority interest in

licenses for San Francisco, San Jose, Victorville and Greely, Calif.; and Seattle and

Spokane, Wash.

Transworld owned the minority interest in the California

and Washington licenses.

The acquisitions must be approved by the Federal

Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, which is expected to take

four to six months.

The transactions come on the heels of two other wireless

deals Sprint made in April -- its acquisition of 49.997 percent of People's Choice TV

Corp. (PCTV) for $151 million, and its outright purchase of American Telecasting Inc. for

$448.8 million in cash and debt.

Those deals boosted Sprint's wireless cable (or

multipoint multichannel distribution service) footprint to 17.8 million homes. The

addition of the VideotronUSA and Transworld properties increases its number of homes

passed to 24.2 million.

In 1995, Pacific Telesis Group, parent of Pacific Bell,

tentatively agreed to buy the VideotronUSA and Transworld frequencies for $160 million to

$175 million. But that deal fell through in late 1996, after SBC Communications Inc.

agreed to buy PacTel.

Sprint isn't the only LDC interested in wireless

spectrum: Last month, MCI WorldCom purchased CAI Wireless Systems Inc., an Albany,

N.Y.-based wireless cable company, in a cash and debt deal valued at $476 million, and it

is believed to own debt positions in several other wireless cable companies.

Both Sprint and MCI have been showing a keen interest in

MMDS spectrum over the past year. Both LDCs are interested in the spectrum as a means to

bypass incumbent local-exchange carriers for local and long-distance services.

Sprint has been rumored to be looking at equity investments

in several wireless cable companies for about a year. However, the company hadn't

made any moves until late in March, when MCI began buying up bond positions in several

wireless cable companies, including PCTV.

And it appears that the acquisition binge may not be over:

There are still several wireless cable companies -- including Nucentrix Broadband Networks

Inc. (formerly Heartland Wireless Communications Inc.) and Wireless One Inc. -- which

could be the target of either or both LDCs.

Sprint plans to use the wireless spectrum for its

Integrated On-Demand Network, or ION, a high-speed Internet service for business and

residential customers. ION is scheduled to roll out in 35 cities later this year.