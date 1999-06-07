Springer Show to Carry Ringmaster Ads
Los Angeles -- Artisan Entertainment will run several spots
for its Jerry Springer in Ringmaster pay-per-view movie, starring talk-show host
Jerry Springer, during his show.
The media schedule for the movie, which debuted last week
on PPV, includes more than 25 30-second TV spots on The Jerry Springer Show in the
New York, Los Angeles and Chicago markets, said PK Network, which developed the marketing
plan.
"Artisan's media buy utilizing The Jerry Springer
Show is one of our largest initiatives for pay-per-view," Artisan vice president
of television sales Jon Ferro said in a prepared statement. "Our schedule is narrow
and deep, but it has significant reach in targeting the huge audience of Springer fans,
and it complements our affiliates' marketing efforts."
The media buy augments a system campaign kit, cross-channel
spots and associated merchandise for incentives and awards.
In addition to cross-channel and print-advertising support,
some systems are instituting custom promotions. Ringmaster generated $9.2 million
in box-office revenue.
In other Springer news, Viewer's Choice will distribute a Jerry
Springer: Too Hot for TV PPV special throughout the month of June. The show, which
will retail at a suggested price of $6.99, will offer outrageous outtakes from the popular
talk show.
