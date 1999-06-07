Springer Show to Carry Ringmaster Ads

Los Angeles -- Artisan Entertainment will run several spots

for its Jerry Springer in Ringmaster pay-per-view movie, starring talk-show host

Jerry Springer, during his show.

The media schedule for the movie, which debuted last week

on PPV, includes more than 25 30-second TV spots on The Jerry Springer Show in the

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago markets, said PK Network, which developed the marketing

plan.

"Artisan's media buy utilizing The Jerry Springer

Show is one of our largest initiatives for pay-per-view," Artisan vice president

of television sales Jon Ferro said in a prepared statement. "Our schedule is narrow

and deep, but it has significant reach in targeting the huge audience of Springer fans,

and it complements our affiliates' marketing efforts."

The media buy augments a system campaign kit, cross-channel

spots and associated merchandise for incentives and awards.

In addition to cross-channel and print-advertising support,

some systems are instituting custom promotions. Ringmaster generated $9.2 million

in box-office revenue.

In other Springer news, Viewer's Choice will distribute a Jerry

Springer: Too Hot for TV PPV special throughout the month of June. The show, which

will retail at a suggested price of $6.99, will offer outrageous outtakes from the popular

talk show.