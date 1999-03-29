Spring to Offer PPV Psychic, Concert Events

In an attempt to diversify pay-per-view programming and to

bring in new viewers, Spring Communications will distribute an April 10 PPV event

featuring popular psychic Sylvia Browne.

The event, which will retail for $14.95, will feature

Browne performing live readings and lectures, as well as providing her first predictions

for the new millennium, said John Rubey, president of Spring.

Browne has appeared on various talk shows including The

Montel Williams Show and Sally (SallyJessy Raphael). Also, her current

book, Adventures of a Psychic, is a New York Times best seller, Rubey added.

Spring is hoping that the event will draw an audience

beyond the traditional male, event-oriented PPV viewer, although Rubey would not predict

how well the event will perform.

"If our constituents are happy and if the viewers feel

that they saw a good show, then I would consider the event a success," Rubey said.

"My goal is building PPV subscribers for the future."

Spring is providing operators with print, radio and on-air

spots for the event, he said. Also, Spring will offer a national promotion that will

include direct marketing and retail support from Hay House Inc., which published

Browne's book.

And Spring will provide local talk-radio promotions and

spots on Montel Williams and on Browne's Web site (www.sylvia.org).

The Adventures of a Psychic event is one of about 15

niche shows that Spring hopes to bring to PPV in 1999.

The company's next big event is a May 21 reunion

concert by 1970s hard-rock band Bad Company, Rubey said.

While such events don't generate the revenue or

buy-rates of a major boxing or wrestling event, Rubey added, they do help PPV to diversify

its program offerings, as well as to provide incremental revenue to operators.

"We're not rich, but the numbers at the end of

the day show that we're doing well with niche PPV product," Rubey said.

"And as the new digital environment brings more PPV channels, there will be even more

opportunities for us and operators to maximize the PPV business."