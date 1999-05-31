Spokane Spares AT&T the Ax in Spat

Internet Ventures Inc. lost the first round in its bid to

force its way onto the AT&T Broadband & Internet Services cable system in Spokane,

Wash.Spokane city manager William Pupo rejected IVI's request that AT&T Broadband's

cable franchise, which was formerly held by Tele-Communications Inc., be lifted for

refusing to provide channel space to Internet On-Ramp (IOR), an IVI affiliate.

In a written response, Pupo said, "Supporting the

economic interests of the ISP [Internet-service provider] industry or the cable

industry" was "not an appropriate function for my office."

"Both the Internet and the cable industries already

have ample resources to hash out the problem, which is currently under litigation in

Oregon, and which is something the [Federal Communications Commission] will eventually be

forced to address," Pupo wrote.

IVI president Don Janke has said that he intends to ask the

FCC to declare that high-speed-data services that can transmit compressed video signals in

a "streamed" format are providing video programming in a legal sense.

This could make it possible for IVI and other data

providers to lease channels from cable operators in order to provide data service --

possibly in competition with the operator's own Internet services.

IOR president Robert Bowman issued a statement accusing

Pupo of ignoring the wishes of the Spokane City Council, which transferred TCI's franchise

to AT&T Broadband "with the condition that competition and consumer choice in

cable broadband Internet services be ensured."

"AT&T/TCI must love doing business in

Spokane," Bowman said. "Over a six-week span, they have raised cable rates here

by more than $3 million per year, and they have, in effect, been shown by the city manager

that he will not support a City Council resolution that specifically was inserted to

protect citizens from AT&T/TCI's monopoly powers."

Bowman said Pupo had confused leased access with the

open-access controversy that has seen ISPs call for the unbundling of cable's high-speed

broadband networks.

"I don't think [Pupo] took a good look at what FCC

rules say about leased access," he said. "We're not talking about open access:

We're talking about leased access."

Bowman said IOR would take its case to the Spokane Cable

Advisory Commission next month, which he expects "will take it more seriously than

Mr. Pupo."

In a complaint filed with Pupo, IVI had alleged that the

franchise AT&T Broadband inherited from TCI required channel space to be made

available to unaffiliated programmers under federal leased-access rules.

It said the MSO refused to provide IOR with a single

6-megahertz channel to use to offer Internet access, and it should therefore have its

franchise "terminated."

However, Pupo indicated that AT&T Broadband had not

"categorically" denied the request, but rather, it was questioning whether

federal leased-access rules applied to ISPs.