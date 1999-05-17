Spice 2 Debuts in June

Chicago -- Playboy Entertainment Group Inc. will debut a

"edgier" version of its Spice adult pay-per-view service June 1.

Spice 2 will feature more niche-oriented adult-PPV

programming, with certain days or programming blocks targeted toward specific audiences,

Playboy Networks Worldwide president Jim English said.

While the actual programming will remain within the

traditional adult-PPV-movie standard, the shows and movies will have a more targeted

approach than more mainstream adult-programming fare will.

"The network will feature an edgier approach,"

English said. "The cut will be the same as Playboy [TV] and Spice, but it will

feature movies that are not within the mainstream."

Spice 2 will effectively replace the AdulTVision and Adam

& Eve networks, both of which will go dark in June. Both services were primarily

adult-movie-based.

It's unclear what split operators will receive for

Spice 2. AdulTVision and Adam & Eve offered them around 70 percent.

English said a number of operators have already signed to

distribute Spice 2, but he would not provide specifics.