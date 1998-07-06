Speedvision, Outdoor Life Lose Plea

Washington -- Cable networks Outdoor Life and Speedvision

lost at the Federal Communications Commission two weeks ago in their bid to sign exclusive

programming deals with cable-system operators.

Owned in part by three MSOs, Outdoor Life and Speedvision

are covered by a federal law that prohibits exclusive contracts between cable operators

and cable operator-owned programmers, unless the FCC finds that such contracts would serve

the public interest.

Outdoor Life and Speedvision, relatively new start-up

networks, argued that exclusivity would help them to gain carriage and to attain

subscriber levels that would make them profitable. They sought FCC approval to sign deals

in 17 markets and Connecticut for four years, or until Dec. 31, 2001, whichever came

first.

But the request was controversial, with cable competitors

potentially foreclosed from obtaining the programming. BellSouth Corp. and Ameritech New

Media were among those that filed opposition comments.

In an action by the FCC's Cable Services Bureau, the

commission ruled that the request was too broad, covering 24 million cable homes, or 38

percent of the nation's total, and including seven of the top 10 TV markets.

"The proposed exclusivity withholds programming

services with nationwide appeal from emerging competitors to cable, such as cable

overbuilders, MMDS and telephone companies," the FCC said.

The networks are entitled to appeal the case to the five

FCC commissioners.

Roger Williams, executive vice president and chief

operating officer of Outdoor Life and Speedvision, said he was disappointed because

exclusivity is an important business tool in a programming market that he described as

highly competitive.

"I believe that we presented a compelling case for

exclusivity for this petition, based on what we perceived as our need for exclusivity, as

well as the limited nature of our request," Williams said. "We were not trying

to seek global exclusivity. It was a very limited application."

The request was limited in one respect because the networks

said they would not enforce exclusivity against direct-broadcast satellite carriers.

The FCC said granting the request would "adversely

affect competition" in the markets where the cable networks sought relief and found

no countervailing public-interest benefits.

"The commission's action shows a very commendable

sensitivity to the needs of competitors in the program-access pricing arena," said

Andrew Kreig, president of the Wireless Communications Association International (WCA),

the MMDS-industry group that fought Outdoor Life and Speedvision.

When Speedvision and Outdoor Life filed their request with

the FCC last July, they said obtaining exclusivity was essential to their survival.

In the decision, the FCC noted that last July, Speedvision

and Outdoor Life had about 5 million and 6 million cable subscribers, respectively, with

each having an additional 1.9 million DBS subscribers.

Over the last 12 months, the FCC said, Speedvision grew to

14.5 million subscribers and Outdoor Life to 13.5 million, without the right to enter into

exclusive contracts.

Cox Communications Inc., MediaOne Group and Comcast Corp.

are primary investors in Outdoor Life and Speedvision. A new partner, Fox/Liberty

Networks, took a 17 percent stake in each of the networks in March.

"Having Liberty/Fox come in was a great statement as

to the importance and the potential of both of these services, and it sort of helped with

credibility, if you will, in the industry," Williams said.

Nevertheless, Williams added, the marketplace reality is

that exclusivity drives cable penetration for networks like his.

"Exclusivity continues to be important to our

distributors," he said.