Special Effects BeforeStar Wars

Before computers could make the Titanic sink, and

before they made dinosaurs romp and stomp in Jurassic Park, there was stop-motion

animation. The master of the art is Ray Harryhausen, subject of The Harryhausen

Chronicles, an hour-long documentary coming up soon on American Movie Classics.

Unlike many homages to film pioneers, told in retrospect,

septuagenarian Harryhausen is still alive and kicking and featured heavily in the

broadcast. It's a good thing, because the special-effects pioneer did his memorable

work in pictures from Mighty Joe Young to Clash of the Titans. He notes that

at times, he would lose track of the movement in process if a telephone call interrupted

his shooting schedule.

But his participation is the bad news, too. Filling out an

hour, the program frequently devolves into an 'and then I made' litany. There

are clips of some of the people affected by Harryhausen's work -- such as

special-effects gurus from Lucasfilm Ltd. or the big man himself, George Lucas -- but they

are few and far between.

Harryhausen is brilliant in a visual medium, but, alas, not

much of a storyteller. It might have made for a more interesting but less autobiographical

treatment if the documentary noted techniques in current movies that are the direct

outgrowth of Harryhausen's creations.

What keeps you watching are the widely disbursed factoids

that make you go, 'Huh?' Harryhausen saw King Kong for the first time in

1933, and he never looked back. He wrote whole scripts featuring stop-motion; built models

for which his father designed armatures that would allow them to be posed over and over;

and shot the scripts, one frame at a time, in his garage. He maneuvered an introduction to

Willis O'Brien, the creator of the King Kong effects, and turned a hobby into

a career. Clips are shown from some of his most memorable work, notably 1963's Jason

and the Argonauts. If you saw this one, you remember it (or had nightmares about the

skeletons who rose from the dead and dueled Jason). Again, Harryhausen created the

sequence alone, frame by frame, averaging 13 frames a day. The duel took Harryhausen

four-and-a-half months to create.

The Harryhausen Chronicles debuts Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. on

AMC.