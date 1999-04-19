Spains Telefónica Taps Ríos for Expansion

Spanish telco giant Telefónica S.A. plans to attack the

U.S. media market and advance its interests across Latin America, and it appointed an

industry veteran last week to lead the charge.

The company named José Antonio Ríos its new corporate

general manager. In this role, Ríos will be responsible for Telefónica's media and

cable business in Latin America; the development of audiovisual and Internet content; and

the exploration of new business opportunities in the multimedia sector in the United

States, the company said.

Ríos, who resigned his post as president and CEO of

direct-to-home platform Galaxy Latin America last week, couldn't be reached for

comment.

Industry analysts said the appointment was a strong

confirmation of Telefónica's corporate goal of becoming a full-fledged multimedia

company.

"It points to the growing importance of the content

side of Telefónica's business -- that it is not just a voice and data company, but a

broadband collaborator. You need someone with a separate business plan with a broader

mandate," Banque Paribas media analyst John Graves said.

"Over a year ago, Telefónica said its vision in Latin

America was no longer just telephony, but a multimedia vision," added William

Beavington, another Paribas media analyst.

Ríos' role expands from a Latin American focus to

include the United States. He reports to Telefónica vice president Javier Revuelta.

Currently, Telefónica's sole investment in the United

States is an 18 percent stake in Internet-service provider Infonet Services Corp., a

Telefónica spokesman said.

In Latin America, Telefónica is considered a leader in

cable-telephony convergence, with extensive investments in telephone and cable companies.

Its international unit owns stakes in major telcos in

Brazil, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Argentina. On the cable side, it has

invested in MSOs CableVisión/TCI2 of Argentina, Peru's Cable Mágico and

Chile's Metropolis-Intercom.