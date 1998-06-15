Spain Near Regulating DTT for Multichannel TV

Madrid, Spain -- The Spanish government is accelerating the

passage of regulations for digital-terrestrial television and, by extension, expediting

DTT's usage as a multichannel-TV medium in Spain -- one of the few countries using it

for something other than high-definition TV.

The regulations are expected to emerge at the end of July,

making Spain one of the world's few markets with a three-way battle for multichannel

customers between DTT, direct-to-home satellite and cable.

DTT is also getting a multichannel application in Britain,

starting later this year, and a few other countries are exploring its uses for

multichannel TV.

"It is a matter of increasing the quantity of TV

channels. High-definition TV might come in the future, but not in the beginning,"

said Jose Aznar, director of Retevision, a Spanish TV-broadcast-retransmission company

that is a major proponent of DTT.

Carlos Abad, general manager of Canal Plus, said Sogecable

(owner of Canal Plus) would participate in the DTT platform that Retevision is already

working to foster. Retevision has invested 50 billion pesetas ($US333 million) in the

development of a DTT technical infrastructure.

While the backers of DTT are excited that the regulations

are likely to pass soon, the acceleration process is disappointing to Spain's three

national private-TV channels and its two public ones.

Under the new regulations, the broadcasters will have to go

digital to renew their broadcasting licenses, which expire in 2000. They see that new

stipulation as a way of forcing them into investing in new technology.

"We don't understand the urgency to activate DTT,

nor why it is linked to the renewal of the broadcasting licenses," said Jorge del

Corral, general secretary of Antena 3TV.

Even Abad agreed with Corral that the process of regulating

DTT is occurring too quickly, "without being debated in Parliament, nor having a

dialogue with the different operators involved."

Rafael Arias, minister of Fomento, the Spanish regulatory

body, said, "We find it suitable to change from analog to digital TV, according to

the expiration of the broadcasting licenses of the three national private-TV channels [in

April 2000].

"The changeover to digital for them all will take

place before 2010," Arias said. Until that time, analog- and digital-broadcasting

technologies will coexist in Spain, but analog transmissions will have to be phased out in

favor of DTT before 2010.

Once DTT is regulated in Spain, proposed DTT operators will

bid for multichannel multiplexes among the 40 slots that will be available, with one-half

designated for national services and one-half for local services.