South African Investment Picture Brightens

Johannesburg, South Africa -- The investment outlook for

international TV companies looking to break into South Africa is brightening, with the

impending award of a new commercial TV channel and hints from the government last week

that foreign-ownership restrictions in television may be loosened.

Jay Naidoo, South Africa's posts, telecommunications

and broadcasting minister, told the country's parliament last week that the current

20 percent cap on foreign investment in TV operations may be loosened as part of a

governmental review on TV laws later this year.

South Africa's TV regulator -- the Independent

Broadcasting Authority, based here -- will conduct the review in concert with

Naidoo's unit in Cape Town.

The news came as a positive sign for the South African TV

business during last week's Pro AV Africa conference here, which drew 1,000

attendees.

The IBA's first priority, however, is completing the

current application process for the licensing of South Africa's first commercial,

free-to-air TV station. Last week, the IBA was halfway through hearings reviewing the

seven applicants -- groups that include the involvement of such international TV

powerhouses as News Corp., Time Warner Inc. and Australian media mogul Kerry Packer.

'We hope to finish the hearings around March 6, and we

hope to award the license by the end of March,' said Pekwane Mashilwane, spokesman

for the IBA.

The winner of the eight-year license is expected to invest

500 million South African rand ($100 million) to start the channel. The upstart is

expected to revolutionize South Africa's TV scene by providing intense competition

for advertising dollars with the many Multichoice satellite channels; the M-Net

one-channel, pay offering; and the three terrestrial channels from South African

Broadcasting Corp.

The new South African channel is expected to launch by

October. It was originally due to launch last year.

Meanwhile, another new South African TV venture -- a

satellite competitor to Multichoice, called Uplink Broadcasting -- remains grounded. It

has been trying to launch for the past two years, but it has been stymied by regulatory

and financial troubles.

Craig Kinsman, CEO of Uplink, said last week that he has

locked in funding of 150 million rand ($30 million). 'We still need to raise 500

million rand [$100 million],' he said. 'I am looking for a foreign

partner.'

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. struck a major equipment-supply

deal with Uplink a year ago, but the order has never been delivered because Uplink

hasn't secured the funds to pay for it.

Astrasat, another satellite platform that was launched by

SABC last year, has not become a significant player in the South African TV business.

Astrasat just announced that it was dropping two channels and continuing with just one

offering.