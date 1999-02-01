Sony Completes GI Deal

Horsham, Pa. -- Sony Corp. has completed its purchase of

7.5 million shares of General Instrument Corp., a maker of digital and analog set-top

boxes for the cable industry based here, for $187.5 million.

The deal, which was delayed about a year -- it was first

announced in January 1998 -- will give Sony around 4.5 percent of General

Instrument's outstanding shares. The purchase price works out to be about $25 per

share. General Instrument's stock, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at

$34.625 per share on Jan. 28.

Originally, the alliance was supposed to focus on

Sony's manufacturing and retail clout as digital set-tops were rolled out to

consumers. In past months, however, the emphasis has shifted toward Sony's software

in transmitting high-definition television signals and offering interactive applications.

GI has aggressively used equity to land alliances with Sony

and other key cable customers. Since 1997 the company has issued warrants for about 16

percent of its stock to nine MSOs, tied to digital set-top orders that could amount to

$4.5 billion in sales for GI.

The majority of that order went to Tele-Communications Inc.

In a separate transaction, the Englewood, Colo.-based cable operator received about 10

percent of GI's equity in a sale of the security portion of TCI's Headend in the

Sky.

Both Sony and GI also demonstrated joint technology

applications at the December Western Show in Anaheim, Calif., including a GI DCT-5000

advanced set-top running Sony's "Aperios" real-time operating system and

"Home Network Module" middleware. Applications included video telephony and

on-screen management of home electronic appliances.