Something "Nuon" + Other Multimedia Options

Fixating on the digital-cable promises of General

Instrument Corp., Scientific-Atlanta Inc. and the other usual suspects in the set-top

business may satisfy cable's near-term needs -- with an emphasis on "may."

But figuring out the longer-term broadband opportunity is

proving to be harder than anyone expected it to be. Even GI and S-A acknowledge the

difficulty in predicting market direction and building products for it.

Inevitably, the set-top will be part of a multimedia

environment, requiring technical versatility beyond today's infrastructure. In recent

years, cable has flirted with a variety of multimedia saviors and/or hopefuls, ranging

from MicroUnity Systems (with its mega-powerful processor that never materialized) to

Interaxx (an interactive-TV packager that migrated to a CD-in-set-top maker).

The latest wave of hopefuls (which you'll catch a glimpse

of in Anaheim, if you know which private suite to visit) includes visionaries who look

beyond linear entertainment and information and into the digital interactive world of

games and personalized entertainment.

This isn't just Sega Channel revisited.

For example, VM Labs is quietly showing its

"Nuon" technology, a games-oriented, embedded solution. Nuon transforms passive

digital-video products, such as digital set-top boxes (cable or satellite versions) or DVD

players, into interactive multimedia centers.

The Nuon operating system provides programmable processing

power to consumer-electronics products, replacing MPEG-2 chips with a new processor. At

the heart of the system is a board that will cost less than $20. It will provide video,

audio, 3-D graphics and Internet-access capability, as well as being able to run DVD

interactive and linear programming.

Nuon's founder and CEO, Richard Miller, says he has trotted

his prototype around to the big cable set-top makers and the largest MSOs, most of which

politely listened but remained noncommittal about using his technology.

Meanwhile, Motorola has not only signed a nonexclusive

license to develop, manufacture and sell systems based on the Nuon technology, but it has

also invested unspecified funding in the company. The Nuon technology will be an

"integral part of Motorola's 'Blackbird' TV set-top hardware," the companies

say.

Thomson Consumer Electronics has also signed on as a

licensee, intending to use Nuon's technology in satellite boxes and DVD players starting

in 1999. And Toshiba, the largest maker of DVD players, will switch to Nuon's system in

next year's run of DVD devices, Miller claims.

Nuon (called merely "Project X" during its first

four years of life -- the new moniker appeared last month) is a prototypical Silicon

Valley start-up. Its 50-person staff includes 45 engineers and technical geeks.

Miller -- himself a veteran of Apple and other

high-profile, tech-driven firms -- dreams that Nuon will attain a multimedia cachet

similar to the niche that Dolby has in audio systems. Indeed, he named the company VM Labs

(when he couldn't legally obtain the name, "Video Media Labs") in part to mimic

the Dolby Labs approach to licensing high-end technology.

Nuon's fate depends on many competitive factors. In part,

its approach runs head-on into that of C-Cube, another multimedia-processor supplier that

the cable industry has cozied up to in recent months.

Nuon's alliances with game-software developers put its

focus on the stand-alone DVD platform -- for now. (More than 50 video-game companies have

acquired Nuon development kits to begin creating material, due out in the next couple of

years.)

Nuon is not alone in seeking broadband tie-ins. Media

Station, which is developing processes for delivering real-time interactive CD-ROM

products via the Internet, is also preparing to launch its service in January. The

start-up -- with roots in Wisconsin and California -- recognizes the value of broadband

delivery for its media-rich games and entertainment content.

Again, the availability of enhanced set-top equipment to

enable the multimedia experience is critical.

And NCI (the Oracle/Navio venture) -- hardly a shrinking

violet -- continues to push its Internet-centric broadband box. Its recent -- but very

low-key -- test with @Home hints at a multiple-media approach that brings @Home's

streaming video closer to a TV-programming-on-demand model.

The NCI/@Home collaboration also integrates TV and Internet

content -- a convergence through the set-top box that opens the door for future nonlinear

programming beyond the visions of today's digital-cable "simplicity."

Simplicity?

These are the kinds of things that will make viewers look

at the TV set in a whole new way. But it won't be easy. Nor is the impact of allied

products -- such as DVD -- predictable.

While forecasters envision 2 million to 4 million DVD

players going into homes in the next 18 months (along with a price drop into the $200

range), predictions are fuzzy about whether these devices will arrive to replace VCRs as

viewing machines, or whether they will be embedded in PCs (replacing CD-ROMs) or in other

kinds of visual appliances.

Cable operators and entrenched manufacturers are aware of

the options, and of their power as bottlenecks in the development of full multimedia

packages. Whether the eventual devices are "entertainment appliances" or some

other product depends on the barriers now being established -- and on the demand for

alternative approaches that Nuon, Media Station, NCI and others are trying to create.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen is awed at companies with

a 9-to-1 geek ratio.