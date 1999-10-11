Somers Has Some Cable Know-How

AT&T Corp. senior executive vice president and chief

financial officer Daniel Somers has been a rising star at the company, but until he

assumed the position of interim head of operations for AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services, he had been a relative unknown in the cable industry.

"He's the CFO of AT&T, that's all I

know," said one AT&T watcher who asked not to be named.

But although some may characterize Somers as a bean

counter, he does have a wealth of cable experience, and he has even presided over some

contentious negotiations in the industry.

Before coming to AT&T two years ago, Somers was

chairman of Bell Cablemedia plc, the United Kingdom cable operation of Bell Canada Inc.

Somers was one of the architects behind the deal that

combined Bell Cablemedia with other British cable interests to create London's

largest cable provider, Cable & Wireless Communications plc.

Somers was also the man behind Bell Canada International

Inc.'s $260 million investment in Jones Intercable Inc.

While that deal ran into some major problems -- Jones and

Bell Canada executives were constantly clashing -- Somers left that position relatively

unscathed.

According to some former Jones executives who asked not to

be named, the wounds inflicted by Bell Canada have been slow to heal. But although the

problems ultimately ended up in litigation -- for which Somers testified in court on

behalf of his former employer -- there is little bitterness directed at the current

AT&T executive.

At the root of the problems between the two companies was

Bell Canada's insistence on blocking virtually every deal Jones wanted to do,

including creating its own Jones Internet Channel, which led to the litigation.

Bell Canada also blocked Jones from purchasing a

200,000-subscriber system in Montgomery County, Md., from SBC Communications Inc., which

would have helped Jones to lock up the Washington, D.C., market.

"It really was [BCI chairman] Derek Burney who was the

instigator," one former Jones executive said. "Dan was the good soldier."

Somers also has experience running cable systems, which

should come in handy in his job as interim head of AT&T Broadband.

"He was the wheeler-dealer on the [BCI] corporate

side," the former Jones executive said. "Dan's got a great business acumen.

He's almost been Zelig-like in his career."