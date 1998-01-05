Some Ops Try Scaling Modem Charges

Cable operators are becoming increasingly intrigued by the

idea of charging high-speed Internet-access customers different prices for different

levels of service, despite warnings from some executives that such a move may be

premature.

High-level executives from Time Warner Cable's Road

Runner and MediaOne Express (which are set to merge later this year), and from @Home

Network, endorsed the concept of differentiated pricing for cable-modem customers at last

month's Western Show in Anaheim, Calif. While they did not set timetables for

instituting new pricing structures, some local operators have already begun offering

cable-modem customers a variety of pricing options.

But one top MSO executive warned that it was premature to

offer different prices, saying that it will confuse subscribers.

Prime Cable's 260,000-subscriber system in Las Vegas,

for example, has been offering subscribers four pricing tiers for Internet access, ranging

from $39.95 per month to $599.95, since September.

Mary Alice Bauchman, a Prime vice president who manages the

Las Vegas system, said the multiple pricing tiers gave the system 'better control

over network resources.'

What's more, she added, variable pricing 'gives

you the ability to generate revenue on a cash-flow-per-bandwidth allocation.'

Bauchman said approximately 94 percent of Prime's

cable-modem customers take the standard, $39.95-per-month service, which provides

Internet-access speed of 512 kilobits per second downstream and 64 kbps upstream. But for

$99.95 per month, customers can access the Internet at 1 megabit per second downstream and

128 kbps upstream; for $299.95, access is 1.5 mbps downstream and 256 kbps upstream; and

for $599.95, the speed is 1.5 mbps both ways.

Prime is targeting business customers for the higher-priced

tiers, Bauchman said.

The Cable Co-Op in Palo Alto, Calif., also offers various

prices for high-speed access, and Harron Communications, which is launching cable modems

in its 63,000-subscriber southeast Michigan system near Detroit this quarter, is

considering doing so, as well, said Linda Stutchell, Harron's vice president of

programming and public affairs.

But Roger Keating, senior vice president of online services

for Comcast Corp., noted that equipment constraints prevent many operators from being able

to charge different prices and to support guaranteed service levels.

What's more, he said, offering different prices for

different levels of service would be 'counterproductive' to the nascent

cable-modem business at this early stage of the product cycle.

'We have a nice, clean, simple message now,' he

said, referring to operators offering high-speed access to the Internet via cable modems

for one monthly fee, 'and we haven't won that victory yet. I think that it could

actually backfire to offer more choices at this stage.

'As we move further down the product cycle, we'll

see different pricing based on customer needs. It's not a priority today, but it will

be a year or two from now,' Keating said.