Some CLECs Ready DSL Challenge

A small but growing guerilla army of next-generation CLECs

has built a beachhead in DSL transport that could quickly translate into a challenge to

telcos and cable in the consumer market.

So far, companies like NorthPoint Communications, Covad

Communications Group Inc., Rhythms NetConnections Inc. and JATO Communications Corp. have

focused placement of their digital-subscriber-line access multiplexers (DSLAMs) in central

offices that serve areas of high business concentration.

Over the past four months, these competitive local-exchange

carriers have moved beyond initial test beds in California to fan out across the country

with launches in major cities.

They are providing dozens of Internet-service providers

with the means of delivering high-speed-data services to small businesses at a fraction of

traditional costs for incumbents' transport services. Among the cities that the CLECs

have invaded are New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Philadelphia; Boston; Detroit;

Houston; Dallas; and Atlanta.

"Customer response has been incredibly strong,"

said John Stormer, vice president of marketing at NorthPoint, which is now operating in

more than one-dozen major urban markets. "We're at the point of inflection that

should allow us to expand our market base very rapidly."

Along with lining up ISP affiliates on a market-by-market

basis, NorthPoint has also signed major multimarket deals with Verio Inc. and the @Work

unit of At Home Corp., and it is negotiating others, as well, Stormer said.

Small companies with 50 or fewer employees comprise 82

percent of NorthPoint's customer base -- 45 percent of which can be categorized as

early adopters that have upgraded from ISDN (integrated services digital network) to DSL,

with most of the remainder moving to DSL from dial-up, he noted.

"We anticipate that 95 percent of the customers will

be former dial-up users as we move into the mainstream," Stormer added.

By the third quarter, he said, NorthPoint's facilities

will be expanded to reach 80 percent to 90 percent of the small-business market in the 13

cities that it now serves, enabling it to reach 20 percent of the residential market, as

well.

"We're currently using SDSL [symmetrical DSL]

technology, because it's well-suited to business applications, but we will probably

move to ADSL [asymmetrical DSL] to accommodate the consumer market," he said. The

likely choice will be the new G.Lite consumer platform, which is expected to be ready for

commercial deployment this summer, he added.

While many ISPs using NorthPoint's and other

CLECs' DSL facilities are not interested in pursuing the casual residential online

user, they are looking at the work-at-home market as an important expansion opportunity

for their small-business services.

Verio, for example, will use DSL to go after the

residential market "insofar as it blends in as part of the SoHo

[small-office/home-office] profile," said Sean Brophy, vice president of corporate

development at the ISP.

Verio recently announced an eight-city DSL-launch deal with

NorthPoint, building on already-launched markets with other CLECs in Chicago, Boston and

major California cities.

"We've invested in NorthPoint to create a tighter

relationship and to allow us to be more aggressive with the service offering," Brophy

noted.

The signing on to DSL by companies like Verio and @Work

marks a turning point for the technology. After several months of testing,

business-oriented ISPs are discovering that they can make the platform work as a reliable

conduit for value-added services that were once out of the budget reach of smaller

companies.

In Verio's case, services range from a "starter

kit" of Internet access, Web hosting, e-mail and other basics over a

144-kilobit-per-second symmetric link at $125 per month; to 1.5-megabit-per-second

symmetric service with a rich suite of services offered at $1,068 per month.

The new CLECs have made such services possible in an

environment where, despite the public statements of the incumbent LECs (ILECs), telcos

continue to make it difficult for ISPs to exploit the DSL platform, Brophy asserted.

"The LECs have two problems with DSL: It cannibalizes

higher-priced traditional services, and when they do offer the service, they try to

protect their own ISP affiliates, which makes it hard for other ISPs to use the

facilities," he explained.

While telcos said they have ISP customers using their DSL

platforms, in most instances, the number of such entities is low, with most of the

marketing and penetration of the telco's DSL transport being driven by the

telco's ISP affiliate.

For example, since launching DSL services last summer,

BellSouth Corp. -- which is now operating in seven cities and expanding to 23 more this

year -- has about one-dozen ISP customers besides its own BellSouth.Net, BellSouth

spokesman John Goldman said.

"Some of these ISPs are the types that serve only one

location, others are using our service in a number of locations and some are in all of our

locations," Goldman added.

ISPs seeking to reach the residential market with DSL are

currently in no-man's land, confronted with the costs and other barriers imposed by

LEC strategies and the general lack of reach offered by CLECs and LECs alike.

This is one reason why companies like MindSpring

Enterprises Inc. -- an Atlanta-based ISP with a consumer base of about 1 million -- are

trying to win regulatory support for gaining access to homes over cable high-speed-data

networks, MindSpring president Mike McQuary noted.

"We've done some testing of DSL, but we

don't have a product to roll out because it's been a disappointment as to where

and how broadly it's available," McQuary said, adding that BellSouth typically

only supplies connections to one-third of the households in a covered region.

"The technology is great, but as a company with 85

percent of its subscriber base in the residential market, we're content to

wait," McQuary added.

MindSpring might not have too long to wait before it has

many more options than the local telco. Even CLECs encountering resistance from ILECs are

finding that once the interconnection and colocation agreements are in place, they're

generally able to get the unbundled loop that they need to fulfill ISP orders, said Rand

Kennedy, vice president of network architecture at Rhythms.

"Provisioning lines is something that the telcos

understand," Kennedy said. "Getting copper loop isn't a big issue."

The biggest issue where expansion into the residential

market is concerned is the way that the LECs price the use of their lines, Stormer said.

While in the business market, the economics support

provisioning over "unbundled lines" that are leased from the LECs by the CLECs,

the consumer market will only be cost-effective for the competitors if the unbundling

applies to the spectrum used over existing lines, he added.

"Voice service operates at baseband using 4 kilohertz

of frequency, leaving all of the frequency above that level available for DSL, which is

what the telcos use when they offer the transport service to ISPs," Stormer said.

He noted that his company and many others are pressing the

Federal Communications Commission to unbundle the telco-line spectrum in its current

review of telecommunications rules.

"We want access to that upper band," Stormer

said.