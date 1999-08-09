SoftCom Wraps First Round of Financing

New York -- SoftCom Inc. reported that it has rounded up a

group of private and institutional investors for its Java-based streaming technology,

which provides Internet video with chat capability, e-commerce and other interactive

functions.

The investors that have agreed to pony up include PS

Capital Ventures LLP and John Rollwagen, former chairman and CEO of Cray Research Inc.

The company also announced five appointments to its board

of directors, including chairman Mark Lieberman, president of About.com Ventures; Gerry

Byrne, group vice president and publisher of Variety; and Jay Chiat, founder of

legendary ad agency Chiat/Day Inc. They join SoftCom founders CEO Chris O'Brien and chief

technology officer Kevin O'Brien.

Finally, SoftCom hired Douglas Warshaw as senior vice

president, content programming. Warshaw had previously worked at such places as ABC and

ESPN.