Social Contracts Value to Public Debated

Time Warner Cable continues its march toward fulfillment of

its "social contract" by upgrading systems and connecting schools. But local

regulators, who were cut out of the dealmaking process, still wonder whether consumers got

the best of the deal.

According to a compliance report filed with the Federal

Communications Commission, which brokered the contract to end dozens of rate disputes in

1995, Time Warner has spent more than $3 billion on system upgrades and rate rebates since

it reached its agreement with the federal government in November 1995.

The vast majority of the amount -- $2.9 billion -- has been

spent on system upgrades. Time Warner agreed to improve its systems -- some of which were

at 250-megahertz capacity -- to 750 MHz. The company is allowed to reserve 200 MHz for

digital distribution.

The company also paid $4.7 million, plus interest, during

the first year of the contract to resolve more than 900 rate complaints.

At the time of the agreement, the FCC and Time Warner said

they brokered the social contract to foster fair cable rates, to create low-cost lifeline

service and to improve service, while reducing the administrative burden to cities that

challenged rates. But bad feelings remain among city officials who got little say in the

deal.

Regulators said the number of complaints fell during the

period of the social contract. This is attributable, they added, to the fact that

programming was added following rebuilds, so that when rates went up, consumers saw a

benefit, and not just an increased cost of living.

But many believe that business pressures would have

prompted Time Warner to rebuild the systems without the FCC agreement."From the

regulators whom I've talked to, the general consensus is that the contract benefited

Time Warner and it benefited the FCC," said Kathy Moore, manager of administrative

services and community relations for the city of Garden Grove, Calif. "Cities remain

unhappy with the process because the third party was not at the table."

Just because a system has been upgraded does not mean that

all complaints vaporize.

Frank Clark, senior management analyst for the city of

Cincinnati, said consumers and the city are happy with the upgrade there. Time Warner

rebuilt with fiber-to-the-node architecture, and it reduced the length of the longest

amplifier cascade from 40 to 12.

But now, consumers are complaining that the operator is

already maxed out on the analog platform, and that it shifts around niche stations such as

government access and Eternal Word Television Network, Clark said.

"[Time Warner] promises that within a year, there will

be tons more channels," he added.

Educational access was also a promise of the contract, and

Time Warner reported that it has added 800 high-speed broadband connections to the

Internet among the 11,000 schools that it has wired for cable. Teacher training was

provided with 700 tutorials through the operator's area last year.

A few systems have gone beyond the basic connectivity

commitment, according to the report. The Time Warner division in El Paso, Texas, added

extra Road Runner data connections for use by the hearing-impaired and special-education

students served by two local school districts.

Systems in San Diego and Portland, Maine, have used the

connections to do more localized outreach, creating "Key Pals," the wired

world's equivalent to pen pals. Schools within the clusters are linked to each other

to compare their lives and communities.

And all Time Warner divisions that have launched Road

Runner place free modems in public libraries to provide Internet access to a broader

portion of the community.